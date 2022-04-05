Olympic Champion Nathan Chen headlines Stars On Ice.

There was no shortage of Olympic medals for this year’s U.S. figure skating team at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. The highlight was the dominating gold medal performance of Nathan Chen. But equally as exciting was the silver medal won by the United States in the figure skating team event, where stellar performances from both ice dance couples secured the U.S. its best finish ever.
The 2022 Stars on Ice tour will feature all of the U.S. figure skating Olympic medal winners, plus many more members of Team USA. The Tour will visit Hertz Arena April 14.
The 2022 Stars on Ice tour will put fans front and center to experience the best of the U.S. figure skating team with 2022 U.S. Olympic medalists: 2022 Olympic gold and silver medalist, three-time world champion and six-time and reigning U.S. champion Nathan Chen; 2022 Olympic silver and bronze medalists, three-time world medalists and three-time U.S. champions Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue; 2022 Olympic silver medalists, two-time world medalists and three-time and reigning U.S. champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates; 2022 Olympic silver medalist and U.S. champion Karen Chen; 2022 Olympic silver medalists and U.S. champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier; and 2022 Olympic silver medalist, world bronze medalist and three-time U.S. silver medalist Vincent Zhou.
This luminary cast will also be joined by Olympic bronze medalist and U.S. champion Jason Brown; two-time U.S. champion Alysa Liu; 2022 U.S. champion Mariah Bell; plus crowd-favorite, Olympic bronze medalist and U.S. Champion Mirai Nagasu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.