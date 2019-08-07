Legendary vocalist Johnny Mathis returns to the Van Wezel on April 16, at 8 p.m. Mathis is best known for hits including “Chances Are,” “It's Not For Me To Say” and “Misty,” and has had three songs inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame throughout his career. Columbia Records’ longest-signed artist is celebrating his 64th year in the music industry and brings some of his greatest hits and personal favorites to Sarasota this spring. Reserve your seats today for The Voice of Romance Tour!
Solidifying his status as one of the most enduring vocalists in the music industry, five-time Grammy nominee Johnny Mathis has recorded nearly 80 albums, 6 Christmas albums and was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences. Having sold millions of records around the world, Mathis has performed songs across a diverse variety of styles including music composed for stage and film, jazz standards from the golden era, pop hits and holiday favorites.
Tickets are availalbe online at www.VanWezel.org, the box office or by calling 941-953-3368.
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall is at 777 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.
