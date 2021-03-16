The Broadway Palm stage is heating up with “On Your Feet” playing through April 10. The inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent, and each other, to become an international sensation: Gloria and Emilio Estefan. This thrilling production follows their incredible journey from anonymity in Cuba to stardom in the United States.
Hear “Rhythm is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “Get On Your Feet,” “Don’t Want To Lose You Now,” “Coming Out Of The Dark,” “1-2-3” and more.
Directing “On Your Feet” is Eliseo Roman whose numerous Broadway credits include Jose Fajardo in “On Your Feet,” Angel in “Leap Of Faith,” Piragua Guy in “In The Heights” (Tony Winner) and “Hair.” Choreographer and Assistant Director for On Your Feet is Natalie Caruncho who was part of the original Broadway production as well as the first national tour and the Holland and West End production. Playing Gloria Estefan is Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez who appeared here at Broadway Palm as Maria in “West Side Story.” Making his Broadway Palm debut and portraying the role of Emilio Estefan is Alex Rodriguez.
Broadway Palm is continuing to follow CDC guidelines while providing a delicious meal and exceptional entertainment in a safe and socially distanced environment. For a list of the extensive health and safety measures they have taken, visit BroadwayPalm.com. It is important to note that guests are required to wear masks while not eating or drinking. In addition, a temperature check will be performed on everyone that enters the building and admittance will not be allowed to anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.