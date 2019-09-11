By Melissa Vogt
Broadway Palm
Broadway Palm Dinner Theater presents their 200th production “Once” playing through Sept. 28.
Once is the winner of eight Tony Awards including Best Musical and was the 2013 Grammy Award-winner for Best Musical Theatre Album. The musical is based on the 2007 Academy-Award winning film of the same name.
From the very first note, “Once” pulls you in and doesn’t let you go.
Featuring magical songs from the critically acclaimed film, including the Oscar-winning “Falling Slowly,” this gorgeous and uplifting production strikes an unforgettable chord. Set in Dublin, an Irish musician ready to give up on his career is drawn to a Czech immigrant that helps encourage him to keep writing and performing. Through their shared love of music, an unexpected friendship and collaboration quickly evolves into a powerful, but complicated, love story.
“Once” features an impressive ensemble of actor/musicians who play their own instruments onstage.
The production also includes a pre-show onstage bar atmosphere where performers play a variety of traditional Irish and Czech tunes each night. The bar will be open prior to the performance and at intermission and theatregoers are able to go onstage and purchase beer and wine.
Performances are Wednesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees.
Tickets can be reserved by calling 239-278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or at 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.