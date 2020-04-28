Sun Newspapers, whose websites received roughly 1.7 million pageviews last month, has changed its online calendar to show online and virtual events. Putting listings in the calendar is free, and the events also will be listed in the print newspaper when space is available.
“Before COVID-19 hit, the online calendar was receiving anywhere from 30 to 200 new events a day, all being entered by local venues, as well as clubs, organizations and churches as far away as Tampa and Fort Myers,” Digital Editor Ronald Dupont Jr. said. “As you can expect, the number of events dropped to zero once the coronavirus restrictions kicked in. So we changed our calendar so that people with online or ‘virtual’ events can let the community know when to watch.
“The Ringling Museum in Sarasota is perhaps the best example in our calendar right now, with virtual tours and even online education,” Dupont added.
While putting events in the calendar is free, those who wish to highlight their online event can pay $10 a day to be at the top of the online calendar. The newspaper also runs the events in the newspaper for free, when space is available, but those who wish to have their event highlighted can pay $10 a day to be in the “Featured Events” box in the printed newspaper.
Those who wish to highlight their event online can do so when entering their calendar event. Those who want their event to be in the “Featured Events” box in the newspaper should call 941-206-1212.
“This allows churches, museums, musicians, yoga instructors, you name it, to highlight their event or class,” Dupont said.
Those who have never used the calendar before can get a video tutorial at:
Further, here is a step-by-step guide written by Dupont on how to get your event online.
1) Visit yoursun.com/calendar.
2) Look for the black “add event” button on the right-hand side.
3) If you are new to the calendar, you will be asked to register with CitySpark (the company that handles our online calendar). Please remember your password.
4) Next, you will see a pop-up window that will ask you for the event title. Remember, you want the readers to know that your event is an online event or a virtual event. So, let’s say you are offering yoga classes. You would put “Online Yoga Classes.” Make sure to have the word “online” or virtual as the first word in your event title.
5. Fill in the city, state and country.
6) The program will now look to see if anybody else had entered the same event. (This happens more often than you think at large venues with multiple volunteers.)
7) Click the button that says “Not Found? Create New Event.”
8) Your pop-up window will refresh. Scroll to the top to #1 on the pop-up window. In the “Event URL” field, put the Internet address (URL) of where your event can be found online.
9) Fill out sections 2-4 on the pop-up window.
10) OK, Section #5 gets important. In the first “Description” window, this is where you will put the text that is seen in the online calendar. There is no limit to the number of words but shorter is better.
11) Right beneath “Description” is a checkbox for “virtual event.” Make sure you check that box or else it won’t appear on our calendar.
12) OK, this gets really important because this determines what appears in our calendar in the print newspaper. You will see a field that says “Print Description.” This is the text (limited to 400 characters) that goes in the newspaper. Make sure that you have your event URL (website address) in this description. (If you want to advertise your event in our “Featured Events” box in the newspaper, call 941-206-1212. The cost is $10 a day.)
13) After you finish #8 on the open window, click next. This will open a pop-up window of what your event will look like online. (The links won’t be live yet.) Now you will be presented with two main choices: “Share/Promote” and “Submit and Finish.” If you are done, click “Submit and Finish.” If you would like your event to be featured at the top of our calendars on our websites (last month, we got roughly 1.7 million pageviews), then choose “Share/Promote.” Once there, choose the “Featured” option. The cost is $10 a day.
14) That’s it. You are done. Because you now have your CitySpark name and password, you can go back anytime to edit your events or add new ones.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.