Operetta favorites being performed in Venice

Enchanting melodies that include “The Merry Widow Waltz,” “Wanting You” and “A Toast to Champagne” will be featured during a “Festive Afternoon of Beloved Songs” taking place on Sunday, Dec. 16 at the Venice Performing Arts Center.
This uplifting program of beautiful music launches the Sarasota Opera’s new 2018-19 Recital Series and provides an opportunity for audiences in the Venice area to enjoy familiar operetta favorites close to home.
“Over the last 60 years, Sarasota Opera has grown along with its surrounding community. People will have a chance to hear some of Sarasota’s favorite artists performing beloved music from all over the world,” explained Artistic director, Victor DeRenzi who along with Executive Director, Richard Russell, designed this special recital series featuring opera, operetta and art songs with piano accompaniment.
Both believe that an afternoon of listening to spirited and joyous musical selections provides a perfect way for people to celebrate the holiday season with family and friends.
At the Dec. 16 “Festive Afternoon of Beloved Songs” performance taking place in Venice, Sarasota Opera’s Assistant Conductor, John Spenser, will provide piano accompaniment for three accomplished soloists.
This recital, a European journey of operetta favorites, will feature soprano Hanna Brammer who delighted audiences as Micaela in Carmen and Nuri in “Tiefland,” tenor Ben Gulley who portrayed Pedro in “Tiefland” and baritone Sean Anderson who sang as Count Almaviva in “The Marriage of Figaro” and Eisenstein in “Die Fledermaus.”
On Dec. 14, the same program of beautiful music will be presented as “An Evening of Operetta” at the Sarasota Opera House, 61 Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. Tickets range from $10-$45 and can be purchased at www.sarasotaopera.org. Sarasota Opera is entering its 60th season of bringing world-class opera to Florida. Tickets are on sale for the new recital series and for all other Sarasota Opera events and performances.
For information or tickets patrons can call 941-328-1300 or log on to www.sarasotaopera.org.
Tickets for “An Afternoon of Operetta” taking place at 2 p.m. on Dec. 16 at the Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Building 5, Venice, range from $11-$46 and can be purchased at www.veniceperformingartscenter.com or at The Venice Performing Arts Center Box Office.
For more information about the concert, email information@vipam.org, or call 941-218-3779.
