Orlando celebrates the most wonderful time of the year with a lineup of festive attractions and events that feature new and creative ways to stay safe and maintain social distancing measures while enjoying classic holiday traditions. Visitors to the destination can explore a variety of celebrations including open-air holiday experiences, walk-through light spectaculars, socially distanced Santa photos and even activities to enjoy with their pets.
Theme Parks
Covering over 1,500 combined acres and offering a variety of outdoor attractions, Orlando's theme parks bring holiday cheer with open-air nighttime spectaculars, extravagant décor and festive treats, all included in regular theme park admission. Select theme parks may require reservations; please check respective websites prior to arrival.
• Holidays at Walt Disney World Resort (through Dec. 30): Guests can experience a reimagined holiday celebration as the parks celebrate while keeping health and safety measures in mind. Favorite characters wave in their holiday best with surprise appearances from Santa during character cavalcades. Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park displays all-new holiday projections, providing a colorful backdrop for holiday photos. At Epcot, get a taste of holiday dishes around the world during the International Festival of the Holidays. At Hollywood Studios, join Anna and Elsa during a holiday edition of “For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration.”
• Universal Orlando Resort (through Jan. 3): Beloved holiday traditions and characters come to life in reimagined ways that align with the destination’s enhanced health and safety procedures. Festivities include the all-new “Universal’s Holiday Experience featuring Macy’s Balloons,” where guests can get up-close with larger-than-life parade balloons and floats like never before; decorations and musical performances along the streets of Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley; and character celebrations from fan-favorite, Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, the Minions and more.
• SeaWorld Orlando’s Christmas Celebration (through Dec. 31): The park transforms into a winter wonderland sparkling with holiday cheer and over 3 million beautiful lights this holiday season. New this year is an increased focus on safety measures, including the opportunity to meet Santa from a distance; celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa with Sesame Street friends as they sing and dance to their favorite holiday songs; and an emphasis on open air experiences like outdoor ice skating (extra fee required).
• Holidays LEGOLAND Florida Resort (through Dec. 31): This cheerful holiday event features festive shows, including all-new musical stage show, The Very Merry Mix-Up.
Kids can write letters to LEGO Santa from the all-new interactive post office, Holiday Village Postal Service, and safely snap photos with favorite characters including LEGO Santa himself at the park’s socially distanced selfie-spots. End the night with returning holiday favorite spectaculars, like the 30-foot-tall LEGO Christmas tree coming to life with twinkling lights and festive sounds.
Socially Distanced Holiday Photo Opportunities
• Wall Crawl, the Downtown Orlando “selfie” attraction, will host Santa Days (through Dec. 20). This all-new socially distanced Santa photo experience will feature 10 holiday backdrops with professional lighting and a one-hour semi-private experience with Santa including stories, songs and photo opportunities, all while St. Nick is creatively positioned six feet away.
• The Santa Workshop Experience at ICON Park (through Dec. 24): New this year, guests can experience safe and socially distanced photos with Santa along with other open-air entertainment and activities, such as cookie decorating and story time with Mrs. Claus. For the meet-n-greet with Santa, a plexiglass barrier separates Santa and his guests, but the elves remove the plexiglass from the resulting photos.
• The Mall at Millenia (through Dec. 24): With a new approach to ensure a safe setting, advanced reservations are required for Santa visits. The Mall at Millenia is also hosting “Holiday Wander,” an interactive imagination immersion that welcomes children to wander through snowflake blizzards, a giant snow globe and Santa’s rooftop view. $10 per person. All proceeds benefit Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando.
Outdoor Events
• Give Kids the World Night of a Million Lights (through Jan. 3): The nonprofit resort, dedicated to providing cost-free vacations to kids with life threating-illnesses, opens its doors to the public this holiday season for this fully immersive walk-through holiday light spectacular, featuring more than three million glittering lights. Admission includes unlimited access to the Village’s wheelchair-accessible attractions and complimentary holiday treats. Staggered entry times promote social distancing and masks will be required for all guests ages 2 and above.
• Dazzling Lights at Harry P. Leu Gardens (through Jan. 3) is a new family friendly threequarter-mile interactive holiday experience with photo opps in front of a 30’ Christmas tree, interactive ground lights that when stepped on light up and ring like holiday bells, a 65’ long immersive tunnel, “snow” and holiday music. The event is entirely outdoors and designed to ensure adequate social distancing with timed entries.
• Gatorland’s Holiday Ho Ho Ho-Down (through Dec. 20): an all-new holiday event with festive holiday carolers, a Very Merry Train ride and interactive holiday displays, all with enhanced social distancing.
• The 8th Annual Violectric Holiday Show (Dec. 12), a free family-friendly and pet-friendly 90-mintue live outdoor concert, featuring traditional holiday favorites mashed up with classic rock tunes and modern hits performed by Central Florida’s top strings rock group at the Walt Disney Amphitheatre at Lake Eola Park. Seating at the event will be limited to 50% but the concert will be simulcast around all of Lake Eola.
• "A Fringemas Carol" — A live, socially-distanced, Dickens-inspired, theatrical journey (Dec. 11-13): The new outdoor holiday experience based on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol is an immersive retelling of the classic tale as guests are separated into small groups led by carolers and Ebenezer Scrooge throughout stationary scenes.
Other Festive Events
• "The Nutcracker" (through Dec. 20), presented by the Orlando Ballet, returns to Downtown Orlando’s Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts with enhanced sanitation and socially distanced seating to ensure a safe environment.
• The Ritz-Carlton Orlando and JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes (through Dec. 22), will host a variety of holiday activities and events to safely celebrate while observing social distancing guidelines. Both guests and non-guests may join the pastry team for Gingerbread School or Santa’s Teddy Bear Tea for a festive spin on traditional tea with an ornament craft and a socially distant Santa greeting.
• Crayola’s Colorful Christmas (through Jan.4): New this year, guests can create a 3D gingerbread ornament, enjoy a musical light show and sing-along with reindeer friends and other life-sized animatronic characters. All activities are designed with enhanced cleaning, social distancing and reduced contact measures.
Guests can visit VisitOrlando.com for more details.
