Orlando kicks off 2023 with a wide a range of all-new experiences for visitors to enjoy — from the world’s first-ever “surf coaster” and immersive escape rooms inspired by beloved blockbuster films, to a new luxury resort and high-speed rail connecting Miami to Orlando.
“Orlando is an ever-growing destination offering incredible new experiences, unique places to stay and diverse dining for travelers,” said Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando.
“With major new attractions opening at our theme parks, several brand-new hotels ranging from luxury to budget, and increased accessibility for travelers to arrive in Orlando, 2023 is the perfect time to visit our unbelievably real destination.”
For additional information, visit VisitOrlando.com.
ATTRACTIONS
Walt Disney World Resort
• TRON Lightcycle/Run, scheduled to open at Magic Kingdom Park in spring 2023, will be one of the fastest coasters at any Disney theme park in the world. Based on the Disney sci-fi film TRON: Legacy, guests will speed across a world with no horizons in a high-stakes race in their very own Lightcycle.
• Walt Disney World announced an updated nighttime spectacular with the return of the “Happily Ever After” lighting up the skies at Magic Kingdom Park in 2023.
• Journey of Water, inspired by Moana, opens in late-2023 within World Nature — the EPCOT neighborhood dedicated to understanding and preserving the beauty, awe, and balance of the natural world. The all-ages attraction will allow guests to explore and engage with water as it travels from the skies to the oceans and back again.
Universal Orlando Resort
• Universal’s Great Movie Escape at Universal CityWalk is the first-ever escape room experience that features two rooms with interactive state-of-the-art missions, captivating storytelling and intricately detailed sets, inspired by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s blockbuster films Jurassic World and Back to the Future.
• Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast — opening summer 2023 at Universal Studios Florida — will combine innovative screen technology, state-of-the-art gaming interactivity and elaborate physical sets to create a one-of-a-kind, game-based adventure where guests encounter immersive environments, nefarious villains and tons of mischievous Minions from Illumination’s blockbuster film franchise. The new attraction will be part of a new Minion land, featuring the beloved Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction, a new Minion cafe and more.
SeaWorld Orlando Parks & Entertainment
• Pipeline: The Surf Coaster, SeaWorld Orlando’s 7th roller coaster, will debut in spring 2023. The attraction will be the world’s first “Surf Coaster,” offering immersive design elements, including a dynamic surfing launch and “wave jumping” motions, for a one-of-a-kind ocean adventure.
Legoland Florida Resort
• Legoland Florida has opened its newest attraction — Pirate River Quest. The family-friendly treasure hunt adventure, led by a pirate in search of a lost treasure, takes guests through the uncharted waters of the legendary Cypress Gardens to discover the secrets protecting its canals.
DINING & NIGHTLIFE
• The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers, an Indiana-based table service restaurant and bakery, will open a new location at Disney’s BoardWalk in Walt Disney World Resort in 2023. The restaurant will offer savory and sweet options, along with afternoon tea service, in a whimsical atmosphere.
• Brew Theory Marketplace, an all-new food hall coming to Apopka summer 2023, will feature a full liquor bar, Brew Theory taproom, a beer garden and various retail tenants.
• Rosa Mexicano opens its first Orlando-area location in the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin in early 2023. The menu showcases a contemporary interpretation of authentic Mexican cuisine, including beloved classics and innovative dishes that pay tribute to Mexico's richly varied culinary regions. The restaurant will feature an extensive beverage program boasting over 100 varieties of tequila and agave-based spirits.
• Pointe Orlando’s newest restaurant addition KAVAS Tacos + Tequila, a restaurant concept by the owners of Tapa Toro and Taverna Opa, pays tribute to Mexico’s rich culinary history, featuring savory comfort food, fresh tableside experiences and recipes hand-crafted from the freshest ingredients.
• Also new at Pointe Orlando, JoJo’s ShakeBAR, offers a modern, yet familiar diner experience featuring incredibly Instagram-worthy desserts, milkshakes and smashburgers.
• Dizzy Donuts, from Pizza Bruno's Bruno Zacchini, is slated to open by early 2023 in College Park. Tapping into Zacchini's love of cake donuts, Dizzy Donuts will serve hot, made-to-order donuts tossed in different toppings, as well as already prepared donuts dressed in more elaborate flavor creations.
ARTS & CULTURE
• Orlando Fringe will open “Fringe ArtSpace,” a year-round performing arts venue, in downtown Orlando in January. The 9,100 square foot space will include two performing theater spaces: a main stage with 166 seats and a black box with 40-60 seats. The programming will feature a mix of traditionally programmed theater and concerts as well as a studio series with weekly, monthly and pop-up events like workshops, classes, readings, performances and artistic explorations.
• Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Orlando will open Judson’s in fall 2023. The dynamic music room will offer intimate cabaret-style seating for 150 for live performances. Judson’s joins Steinmetz Hall, Walt Disney Theater and Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater as the fourth performance space in the $613 million, 9-acre venue.
TRANSPORTATION
• Brightline Orlando Station, conveniently located at Orlando International Airport’s Terminal C, will connect domestic and international visitors traveling between Orlando and Miami with stops in Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. Riders will enjoy touchless ticketing, premium in-station lounges, complimentary WiFi, and topnotch bars and restaurants at every Brightline station.
