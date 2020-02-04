Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Ringling College presents “Listening to Women,” a six-session series featuring women whose innovations and accomplishments are having an impact and influencing lives locally and globally.
The series takes place Feb. 6-March 12 at the Ringling College Museum Campus.
Holly Freedman is the immediate past chair of the Curriculum Committee for OLLI at Ringling College. She also heads up the team that created and coordinated the Listening to Women series.
“Each week we will meet women who had the passion and determination to break barriers and overcome obstacles to become movers and shakers in their own fields,” she says. “These include women who have excelled in theater, international development, healthcare, politics, dance and foreign service.”
Freedman adds that the “Listening to Women” series “not only brings attention to the incredible women who live and work here, but also enhances the depth and breadth of the course offerings at OLLI. Our hope is that OLLI’s students — men and women — will be inspired by these dynamic women and ask for more series highlighting our local residents in the future.”
The “Listening to Women” schedule at a glance
Feb. 6: Women in Theatre: Changing the Stage with Summer Dawn Wallace
Feb. 13: Women in the World: 2020 with Scott Osborne
Feb. 20: Women Leaders in Health & Medicine: Improving the Prognosis with Jennifer Bencie, Victoria Kasdan, Alicia Craig-Rodriguez, and moderator Mary Braxton-Joseph
Feb. 27: Political Strategies of American Women — 1848 to 1920 with Alice Newton
March 5: Dance Has Paved My Way with Leymis Bolaños Wilmott
March 12: The Roles and Contributions of Women in the Foreign Service with Sherry Suggs
Tickets for individual sessions are $27 for Gold Members and $30 for general admission.
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Ringling College, or OLLI at Ringling College (formerly Ringling College Lifelong Learning Academy), offers noncredit educational opportunities for adults to pursue new interests, expand intellectual horizons, and enrich their lives. Courses cover a wide range of stimulating topics and are taught by scholars, retired faculty members, and professional practitioners in an engaging, collaborative manner.
