Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Ringling College welcomes guests to visit its new headquarters at the Ringling College Museum Campus, 1001 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.
The free event features talks by Janna Overstreet, OLLI’s director; Steve Thaxton, the executive director of the National Resource Center for Osher Lifelong Learning Institutes at Northwestern and Ringling College President Dr. Larry Thompson. The event also includes guided tours and light refreshments.
“We are thrilled to welcome the community to visit our new home,” says Janna Overstreet, OLLI’s director. “It’s a supremely beautiful and expansive space for learning. We are so grateful to all the people who invested time, talent, and treasure to make this happen. Their vision resulted in a community space that is both historical and contemporary, combining art and innovative classroom space that will be the gold standard for lifelong learning communities.”
Before becoming a part of the prestigious national network of OLLIs, the Sarasota OLLI was known as the Lifelong Learning Academy and has had a presence in Sarasota for more than 20 years. It became a part of Ringling College in 2016 and moved into its new headquarters this summer. OLLI at Ringing College offers more than 150 classes on a diverse array of topics that are open to all members, as well as lectures, discussion groups, travel opportunities and a documentary film series. Classes, workshops and events are held at the following locations: The Ringling College Museum Campus (1001 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota); The Center of Anna Maria Island (407 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria); OLLI East (State College of Florida, Lakewood Ranch, 7131 Professional Parkway E.) and Westminster Point Pleasant (1533 4th Ave. W., Bradenton).
