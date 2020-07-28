In his late career, Roy Lichtenstein’s famed primary colors and comic book imagery gave way to subtler explorations of color, light and materials. However, his interest in reinterpreting the work of celebrated artists remained. In a new indoor and outdoor exhibition, Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ Sarasota campus will showcase the legendary pop artist’s screen prints based on Monet’s world-famous paintings of water lilies and haystacks.
"Roy Lichtenstein: Monet’s Garden Goes Pop!" will be on view from Feb. 14-June 27.
Lichtenstein’s rarely seen "Water Lilies with Reflections" provides an unexpected homage to a staple of the public imagination — Claude Monet’s paintings of his garden and home. Lichtenstein, who made his name reinterpreting both Pop culture and the work of established artists, used screen printing to create his "Water Lilies" series, choosing to print on metal and introduce reflections into his work. The series will be on view in the Museum of Botany & the Arts along with photographs of Lichtenstein at work and at home. The outdoor spaces at Selby Gardens will be transformed — through a pop art lens — into Monet’s famed gardens at Giverny.
“We are excited to give our gardens the Monet treatment, with an innovative pop art twist,” says Jennifer Rominiecki, president and CEO of Selby Gardens. “Our guests will immerse themselves in Lichtenstein’s interpretation of Monet for a dynamic experience in our galleries and gardens.”
An avid gardener, Monet once said, “My garden is my most beautiful masterpiece." The horticultural team at Selby Gardens will transform the 15-acre outdoor spaces into Monet’s famed gardens at Giverny with a pop art perspective. The garden design will include iconic elements of Monet’s garden, including the green Japanese bridge.
For more information, visit www.selby.org.
