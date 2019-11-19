"Outlaws and Angels' celebrates the 'outlaws' of country music and the 'angels' who loved them

Florida Studio Theatre presents "Outlaws and Angels, a rousing revue celebrating the “outlaws” of country music and the “angels” who loved them. Sharing tales of hard knocks and lively living, Outlaws and Angels honors the rebels of the past and explores their connection to the country music of today.
Beginning Nov. 20 in FST’s Goldstein Cabaret, "Outlaws and Angels" features such hits as “I Walk the Line,” “Desperado” and ”Ramblin’ Man.” This brand new musical revue by Rebecca Hopkins and Richard Hopkins includes arrangements by Jim Prosser.
A wholly American musical genre, country is an amalgam of different musical styles, including the blues, ballads and banjo music. Country musicians mixed musical elements from different cultures to share their personal journeys in an honest, straightforward way. Outlaws and Angels celebrates the artists who embody country music’s independent spirit and shared their own authentic voices. From Willie Nelson fighting for his own recording rights to Kitty Wells singing about cheating husbands for the first time on the radio, Outlaws and Angels features the music of bold artists who made an impact in music history.
Bringing these simple yet meaningful songs to life are cast members Joe Casey, Nick Lerangis, Madalyn McHugh (FST debut), and Rosie Webber (FST debut). Casey returns to FST following his appearance in last season’s Guitar Girls. He has also starred in FST’s "American Pie" (2015) and the record-breaking Cabaret, "Blue Suede Shoes" (2017). Lerangis, who was featured in FST’s Mainstage production of "Once" (2017), has written chart-topping songs with electro-rock darlings "Walk the Moon."
FST newcomer Madalyn McHugh was the opening act for Kevin Bacon, Frank Vignola and Sidewalk Prophets, and took part in a staged reading of "The Invisible Boy" at New York City’s Shetler Studios last fall. Webber, who is also new to FST, is a multi-instrumentalist and was featured in Red Mountain Theatre Company’s productions of "Les Miserables" and "Mary Poppins."
