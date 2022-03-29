The British invade again — as a “rockadelic retrospective” — when Paisley Craze takes the stage. The five-piece cover band will throw the ultimate '60s party in concert at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda on April 2.
Covering British and also American bands from the 1960s, Paisley Craze revives the decade’s worth of song as audiences relive the golden era of music.
“The ’60s music is so iconic it touches multiple generations and is kind in the DNA of everyone between the ages of 30 and 80,” said bassist Marty Bednar. “We see ’60s music as the place where pop music had a creative explosion that’s still ongoing. We also see it as the music that actually changed the world. We can’t get enough of it.”
They perform everything from the Beatles, the Rolling Stones and the Animals to the Beach Boys, the Monkees and the Young Rascals, as well as psychedelic rock of Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin and Jefferson Airplane and Motown greats like Diana Ross and the Supremes, Aretha Franklin, and Smokey Robinson and the Miracles.
Donna Lamoureaux fronts the band, performing lead vocals and flute. Since relocating to Sarasota, she has been contracted to sing jazz at the Ritz Carlton, as well as with numerous music groups that focus on all eras of music. With an extraordinary vocal range, power and clarity, she is able to sing many different musical styles.
Performing on vocals and acting as the band leader, Bednar’s specialty is to not specialize in any one style. Instead, he considers himself a player able to fill the bill in almost any bass playing scenario. Also from Sarasota, Bednar has played literally thousands of gigs from corporate events, country club and yacht club events to private parties, fairs, festivals and community events.
“We’ve continually been surprised and delighted by the turnout for our shows in places we don’t often play,” said Bednar. “We’ve had huge turnouts in Dallas where we had about 2500 people at The Dallas Arboretum show, full houses in Sebring’s Circle Theater, Port Charlotte’s Wakeman Performing Art Center and big nights at Neel Auditorium in Bradenton at State College of Florida.”
For backup instrumentation, Dave Mankes plays keyboards, guitar and vocals, bringing his own unique energy to the stage. Originally from New York, Mankes relocated to Florida in 1980. Since then he’s played in multiple groups and been a sought-after side musician, due to his ability to blend in with any style of music.
Keeping everyone in the groove, Rich McDonald plays the drums. He has been a mainstay in the Florida music scene, performing jazz, big band, rock and pop for a variety of concerts and corporate events.
Rounding out the group is Bob Deilman on guitar and vocals. Born in Cleveland, Dielman has been a full time professional guitarist since 1970. With a fiery approach to playing, he has played concerts across the country and around the globe, performing on USO tours. Dielman fits perfectly for Paisley Craze, with his love of ‘60s rock and blues infused chops, extending the band’s catalog to include songs by Cream, the Kinks and Creedence Clearwater Revival.
We call our brand of 60’s music “rockadelic” and say that we play the song you forgot you loved and that other bands don’t bring,” said Bednar.
