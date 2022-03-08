Paranormal group hosting hunt at Historic Heard Opera House

Call them ghost hunters, paranormal investigators or what you will, they seek out the spirits of the departed. Skeptics may scoff, but who among us hasn't felt our instincts tingle at something we heard or saw or just felt – an instinctive sense of a presence when rational sense swore there was none?
Some of us believe, some don't and the majority waver somewhere in between, but it's hard not to be interested when someone is making a serious attempt at spotting spirits, as proven by the many TV shows in recent years on the topic.
Paranormal Kicks Cancer offers people the chance to experience a real-life ghost hunt while at the same time helping people who are fighting potentially life-threatening illness. The group holds ghost-hunting sessions at reputedly haunted locations. On March 26 they will be at the old Heard Opera House in Arcadia, and space is still available for those who would like to join them on a ghost hunt starting at 7:30 p.m.
“Arcadia is known to be haunted, it’s a well-known haunted location,” said Chris Gostkowski, who operates Paranormal Kicks Cancer with his fiancee, Alexandra Wilkinson.
The couple met on a ghost hunt at an abandoned prison nearly two and a half years ago. Gostkowski had already been a paranormal investigator for about 20 years at the time. Paranormal Kicks Cancer started as a fundraiser event in 2012 to help some fellow ghost hunters who were battling the disease. Wilkinson joined him in operating the business as it continued to expose people to real-life ghost hunting and to help cancer patients PKC is partnered with BASE Camp Children's Cancer Foundation in Winter Park and with the American Childhood Cancer Organization.
On average they do about two ghost-hunting events a month, mostly in Florida.
“Our events are family friendly,” Wilkinson said. “They’re a lot of fun.” But just so there is no misunderstanding, these are not “haunted house” attractions with actors in zombie makeup ready to jump out. This will be a genuine paranormal stakeout.
“We take this extremely seriously,” Wilkinson said. Their ghost hunts vary in scope, depending on the location. Some hunts last until dawn. The hunt at the opera house will run roughly 4½ hours.
They have accumulated thousands of dollars worth of ghost hunting equipment. “Everything you see on the ghost-hunting shows, we have that,” Wilkinson said.
Guests will get to operate some of the ghost-hunting gadgets themselves. “It’s hands on for them,” Gostkowski said. “We give them the basics,” such as K2 meters and other EMF readers that measure spikes in electromagnetic activity.
They will also get to use lasers to detect shadow people. For those who are unfamiliar with the term, shadow people are pretty much what the name implies, anthropomorphically shaped spirits that can best be detected moving along walls.
They will also be using specialized cameras and sound-recording equipment designed to pick up voices the human ear cannot detect.
If people have experience, they will set them up with the equipment and leave them to their devices. Otherwise, Gostkowski said, they are happy to show first-timers how to use the equipment.
“We like to draw people in,” he said. When someone comes to one of their events full of interest and curiosity, they like to meet it with encouragement.
As part of the experience, Gostkowski likes to throw in some history about the area they are investigating. There's an inextricable tie between ghost-hunting and history, he said. PKC also offers walking ghost tours that include a heavy historical element.
In terms of history and paranormal reputation, the Heard Opera House is a ripe location. Built in 1906, there have been stories for decades of odd phenomenon -the sounds of laughter and the footsteps of children. There was at least one incident where the sound of an entire audience was heard when the theater was empty.
While there's no guarantee that anyone will encounter anything like that during this hunt, Gostkowski said with every investigation they learn.
“Maybe at some point in life, maybe we’ll find out what really goes bump in the night,” he said.
