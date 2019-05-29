Art Center Sarasota’s 2018-2019 exhibition season, entitled “Parts Unknown," continues with four exhibits. “Monumental,” in Gallery One, features the sculptural works of Pedro Pedrazzini, Alexander Snyder, Donald Myers, Danielle Colon and John Dillard.
“The Other Other,” in Gallery Two, features a single work consisting of 12 ink-on-paper paintings and a poem by Keith Crowley. “Let’s get Physical: Works by Caitlin Albritton,” in Gallery Three, features a series of portraits in a gym setting that explores gender issues, body politics, fashion trends and competition. “Made Fresh,” in Gallery Four, is an Art Center Sarasota members-only, all-media, all-subject exhibition juried by Marianne Chapel, the founder of SPAACES. A reception for all four exhibits is 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 30.
“The exhibition aims to create an appearance of cohesion while making contrasts tangible upon closer inspection,” said Art Center Sarasota's exhibition curator, Dustin Juengel. “The works range from figuration to pure abstraction. Delicate glass objects are staged next to coarse and seemingly indestructible bronzes, ornate works next to sleek and minimalist designs.” He adds that the works represent labor-intensive processes, including the technique of lost-wax casting in bronze and glass, including glass blowing, stone carving and fabricating aluminum based on CAD drawings.
Landscape painter Keith Crowley uses snapshot photographs to inform his paintings. In “The Other Other,” Crowley showcases a single work consisting of 12 ink-on-paper paintings and a poem. In his artist statement, Crowley says that he is not a photographer.
“I am a painter. My brain works things out in painting terms. For me, the photograph is an abstracted sketch filled with directives that are shapes, values, and colors that are decided upon. This is true whether I am appropriating from sourced images or ones that are generated by me snapping the shutter.”
When Crowley moved to Florida in 2015 to take the position of senior preparator at The Ringling, he lived in Ruskin and commuted to Sarasota every day for work. He says that the unfamiliar buildings and light during his commute inspired his current body of work. Since moving to Florida, Crowley’s work has been exhibited at the Tampa Museum of Art, Tempus Projects, Wiregrass Museum of Art, Beacon College and Gaze Gallery in Sarasota.
Caitlin Albritton’s recent series of highly saturated oil paintings engages the viewer to reflect on gender issues and body politics in a gym setting. In “Let’s Get Physical,” the artist illustrates the “awkward and sometimes sexually compromising positions” that occur in a fitness setting. Albritton was born and raised in Tampa and graduated cum laude from Savannah College of Art and Design in 2012 with a major in painting and a minor in ceramics. Her paintings are in the collections of Savannah College of Art and Design, the Noxubee National Wildlife Refuge, and the University of Tampa. She is currently a low-residency Studio Art MFA student at Maryland Institute College of Art. For more information, visit www.caitlinalbritton.com.
“Made Fresh” is an Art Center Sarasota members-only, all-media, all-subject exhibition juried by Marianne Chapel founder of SPAACES. Chapel’s current body of work consists of encaustic wax on panel or oil on canvas and is abstract in nature. She also makes sculptural pieces from wood, found objects, encaustic wax and spray paint. Chapel recently founded SPAACES, which is a visual arts organization dedicated to supporting artists by offering affordable art studios, quality exhibitions, and an encouraging, creative environment. For more information, visit www.mariannechapel.com.
The exhibits run from May 30-July 5.
Art Center Sarasota is located at 707 N. Tamiami Trail, in Sarasota. For more information, call 941-365-2032 or visit www.artsarasota.org.
