Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice will have its annual “Passport to Your Future” fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 18 at Venice Island Gallery, 200 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice.
The cost is $35 per person in advance, $40 at the door.
Monies raised will help fund Adult Learner Scholarships, a program that has existed for many years. In 2019, Allison Hinshaw, Christine Pomerleau, Oksana Zimin and Stacey Chaisson each received a $1,000 scholarship.
According to a press release, this year’s event will be another “fun evening of great entertainment, delicious wines and the opportunity to win exciting auction items.”
Wanda Cook, often referred to as “the amazing songstress,” will present her repertoire of “the greatest memories ever made.”
Sarah Lansky, fine wine consultant with Masciarelli Wine Co., will let guests sample wines from a selection of wines that will be offered for at the party. Various finger foods will be supplied by local restaurants, vendor items will be auctioned off and a 50/50 raffle will be held.
In addition to providing funds for the scholarships, the annual wine tasting is held to promote BPWEV, which is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization committed to enriching the lives of women though opportunities for individual development and growth, the release stated.
Sponsorships by local businesses/organizations of the event is encouraged. It will bring visibility and recognition to the business supporting this event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.