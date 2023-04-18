Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo: A rock and roll love affair

Pat Benatar's staggering vocals and take-no-prisoners attitude, along with Neil Giraldo’s artistry as a guitarist, producer and songwriter forged the undeniable chemistry and unique sound that created some of rock's most memorable hits.
Photo courtesy of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Pat Benatar's staggering vocals and take-no-prisoners attitude, along with Neil Giraldo’s trailblazing artistry as a guitarist, producer and songwriter forged the undeniable chemistry and unique sound that created some of rock's most memorable hits including "We Belong," "Invincible," "Love Is A Battlefield," "Promises In The Dark" and "Heartbreaker."
The duo make a stop at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on April 24.
Together they have created two multi-platinum, five platinum and three gold albums, as well as nineteen Top 40 hits. They have sold over 30 million records worldwide and have won four consecutive Grammy awards.
Their rock and roll love affair has endured for more than three and a half decades. Their chemistry will undoubtedly be thrilling music fans forever.
The duo recently celebrated the world premiere presentation of their critically acclaimed "Invincible: The Musical" at The Wallis in Los Angeles. The musical weaves Benatar and Giraldo’s legendary catalogue and inspired new songs throughout a reimagining of Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet." Set in the modern, war-torn metropolis of Verona where the newly elected Chancellor Paris vows to destroy the progressive resistance and return the city to its traditional roots. The star-crossed lovers’ story, exploring how love and equality battle for survival in times of great transformation, envisions peace in a divided world.
Benatar and Giraldo were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.
