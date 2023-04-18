Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo: A rock and roll love affair

 Photo courtesy of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Pat Benatar's staggering vocals and take-no-prisoners attitude, along with Neil Giraldo’s trailblazing artistry as a guitarist, producer and songwriter forged the undeniable chemistry and unique sound that created some of rock's most memorable hits including "We Belong," "Invincible," "Love Is A Battlefield," "Promises In The Dark" and "Heartbreaker."

The duo make a stop at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on April 24.


   
