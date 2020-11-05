Venice Theatre continues its live entertainment schedule with "Patsy Cline Live, Featuring Alana Opie" in the MainStage Jervey Theatre Nov. 13-15.
"Patsy Cline Live" features actress and singer Alana Opie who has starred in several productions of "Always Patsy Cline" as well as many other plays and musicals. Her original cabaret features songs made popular by the beloved classic country singer and will include a recreation of the only known recording of a live Patsy Cline concert at the Cimarron Ballroom in 1961. Opie will be accompanied by a small live band featuring Michelle Kasanofsky, Dorian Boyd, Preston Boyd and Joel Broome.
Venice Theatre has taken cautious steps to reopen with smaller casts, distanced seating and stringent COVID-19 protocols.
Since reopening Sept. 26 after a six-month closure, the theatre has followed the recommendations of its reopening task force comprised of staff, volunteers, and medical and community advisors.
Protocols include temperature checks before entry, appropriate face coverings while in the building, no intermission or bar service, and a performance length of only 75-80 minutes. To help staff plan ahead for each audience, seats are not be available for purchase at the door and sales close 24 hours prior to each performance.
Venice Theatre's Producing Executive Director Murray Chase says, "These precautions have been keeping us all safe and allow us to be together again. It is a delight to see live performances on our stage after such a layoff."
Many audience members have expressed appreciation for the added precautions and the quality of entertainment. A recent patron from Vermont told a box office representative how pleased she was with the socially distanced seating arrangement, the staff, the cleanliness and the lack of physical tickets. She also said she had seen many variations of the show and that Venice Theatre's was one of the best.
All seats are $22 and are available at VeniceTheatre.org or by emailing the box office at info@venicetheatre.net. Seats must be purchased 24 hours in advance.
