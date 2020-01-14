First Presbyterian Church of Port Charlotte
Soprano Pauline Paquin will be the featured artist in a concert to benefit the First Presbyterian Church of Port Charlotte on Jan. 19.
Paquin will perform a variety of selections, including show tunes, gospel and spirituals.
A veteran performer, Paquin began her interest in music at the age of 5 on a piano stool sitting next to her grandmother, who played the rolls on a player piano. By 10 she was taking piano lessons. She is self-taught on the trombone and also plays harmonica and fiddle.
But singing became her forte, and she later studied voice including opera, Among her teachers was Danillo Sciotti, a former conductor with the New York Opera Co.
She performed her first concert at the Roger Williams Baptist Church in Providence, R.I. Her other credits include performances with the Mastersingers and the University of Texas chorale, both led by John Silantian. She also sang with the Alex Peloqun Chorale in Rhode Island.
Upon moving to Port Charlotte in the 1990s she assisted with dinner shows at the Charlotte County Cultural Center as producer and director.
She is a self-taught trombone player and is a member of the band at Cultural Center’s Monday afternoon sessions of Fun With Music, where she also sings and occasionally plays the piano. She frequently jams with other musicians in area venues and is a regular during Charlotte County Jazz Society jams.
