By RUSTY PRAY
Go Correspondent
It started out as a tie-dye party.
Tiki Tom Watson, owner of the Bean coffee shop and man about music, figured it would be fun to invite the public over to his shop in Punta Gorda for an evening of tie-dying T-shirts and throwback music from the 1960s. The next day, everyone could return, pick up their T-shirts, and enjoy more vintage music.
It seemed like a pleasant, whimsical way to help pass the time during a Punta Gorda August, when the air rings empty with the absence of seasonal residents.
“That was my original intention,” said Watson, who can shred on guitar when he’s not grinding on coffee.
But then he got to talking to this person and that. One thing led to another, as it always seems to do. And before he knew it, well, Woodstock Punta Gorda had blossomed from that seed.
“The tie-dye night turned into a three-day festival,” he said.
The festival will bring three days of peace and music Aug. 16-18 — the 50th anniversary of that Woodstock — to the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center. Details, including ticket prices, are available at www.puntagordawoodstock.com.
From Aug. 15 to Aug. 18 in 1969, a half a million people came together at Yasgur’s farm in Upstate New York and, without knowing they were doing it, created an epic example of how people can get along together. They helped to define the concept of flower power and the hippie credo to make love, not war.
Music was the common denominator.
“Fifty years ago, all those people got together and got along,” Watson said of the original Woodstock. “Frankly, I’m touched like everyone else about people yelling at each other from different sides of the streets these days.
“I realize people were yelling at each other from different sides of the street in 1969. But then Woodstock came along, and music was the thing that brought people together. Whatever their differences were, when you got to the music, everybody was happy, everybody was feeling some sense of togetherness.”
Watson has lined up a slew of musical acts for the festival, which will include food, vendors and, of course, tie-dyed T-shirts.
“I was able to get the bands I was hoping for,” Watson said.
A Southern Gospel Breakfast at 9 a.m. will start things off on Sunday, the festival’s final day. The bill includes a Janis Joplin tribute and a grand finale.
Watson was able to fund the event through sponsorships and a $10,000 grant from the Punta Gorda – Englewood Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau. Finding an indoor venue for the venture was key, he said.
“Part of it is, I want people from out of town to see what we have here,” Watson said. “We have a jewel down there on the water with the Event Center. The scenery is great. It’s a good getaway for people who live inland or maybe want to get off the east coast for a while and come chill out.”
In the end, he said, the event is intended to allow people to “play hippie for three days. We’ll all get along. We’ll all listen to great music, and we’ll all go, ‘Peace and love, man.’ Why not?”
