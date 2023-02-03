Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens presents 'Caribbean Colors' exhibit

Running from Feb. 14-May 14, a whimsical horticulture display partnered with the vibrant art of Leoma Lovegrove are planned to delight the senses of visitors this spring. Weekly artist meet and greets, painting by Lovegrove art classes, horticulture workshops and special events will be held throughout the exhibit.

 Photo provided

Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens knows what it is like to live through the devastation from Hurricane Ian. Not only were the gardens pummeled but planning for programming like the 2023 exhibit was tough sledding as a result of the storm.

Thanks to the out-of-the-box thinking of Board Member Judy Droitcour, they reached out to local artist, Leoma Lovegrove. Lovegrove's home, as well as her famous, eclectic studio and gardens on Matlacha experienced major damage and was forced to close. Together they dreamed up the “Caribbean Colors” exhibit which includes a Lovegrove pop-up studio, iconic camper included, on the garden’s grounds.


