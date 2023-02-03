Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens presents 'Caribbean Colors' exhibit

Running from Feb. 14-May 14, a whimsical horticulture display partnered with the vibrant art of Leoma Lovegrove are planned to delight the senses of visitors this spring. Weekly artist meet and greets, painting by Lovegrove art classes, horticulture workshops and special events will be held throughout the exhibit.
Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens knows what it is like to live through the devastation from Hurricane Ian. Not only were the gardens pummeled but planning for programming like the 2023 exhibit was tough sledding as a result of the storm.
Thanks to the out-of-the-box thinking of Board Member Judy Droitcour, they reached out to local artist, Leoma Lovegrove. Lovegrove's home, as well as her famous, eclectic studio and gardens on Matlacha experienced major damage and was forced to close. Together they dreamed up the “Caribbean Colors” exhibit which includes a Lovegrove pop-up studio, iconic camper included, on the garden’s grounds.
A marketplace tent with thousands of pieces of Lovegrove's art will be for sale to outfit your home and wardrobe. A variety of prices and mediums will be on display including art made from pieces of her studio salvaged after the hurricane. Lovegrove is also creating a signature line of merchandise specifically for Peace River Gardens. Visitors can return often to see the rotation of art that will be on display.
Lovegrove will also be a presenter at their Feb. 11 Art & Garden Soiree where she will make art in front of the crowd and auction off her work to benefit the Gardens. Tickets for this first annual signature event can be found at peacerivergardens.org.
“We see this as hurricane victim helping hurricane victim” said Executive Director, Tanna Horner. “The community’s support of this exhibit will assist our non-profit in our rebuilding and reblooming efforts and support an internationally-loved, local artist in her own recovery journey.”
