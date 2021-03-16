A kaleidoscope of artistic creativity will be presented at the Peace River National Art Festival, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 20-21 in Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. Nationally recognized juried artists represent various mediums including art glass, fiber arts, jewelry, leather goods, metalwork, oil paintings, photography, pottery, stone sculptures and watercolor.
Live music, and an array of food and beverages complement the art show and create a full-day cultural experience. Artwork will be offered for sale in a variety of price points.
Admission to the festival is $5 per person, which benefits community programs at the Visual Arts Center.
Every year, two remarkable artists are nominated to share the spotlight during the festival. Artists Hope Croskey and Kaytee Esser have been selected as this year’s featured artists. Croskey and Esser’s work will be featured at the festival and can be viewed at the Visual Arts Center’s galleries leading up to the festival.
Featured Artist Hope Croskey
During her freshman year of college, Croskey walked into the pottery studio and it changed her life forever. She believes the pottery wheel is a wonderful place to meditate and create new forms. Teaching pottery motivates her to share her passion and love of clay with others.
Trying new techniques in the pottery studio has again brought excitement in a decorating technique called Mocha Diffusion where a basic slip is applied to a leather hard pottery piece. A contrasting acidic colorant is then dropped onto a wet slip activating spontaneous and somewhat unpredictable designs. Croskey teaches Mocha Diffusion workshops at the Visual Arts Center.
Featured Artist Kaytee Esser
Kaytee Esser holds a B.F.A. in Painting from Kutztown University, Pa. She is an accomplished fine artist as well as an archaeological illustrator with credentials from University of Pennsylvania Museum, Temple University, the State of Delaware and the National Park Service in Utah. She has taught fine art in public schools and colleges in and around North and South Carolina, the Hilton Head Art Academy, Bluffton Art Association in S.C., the Island Artist Association of Fernandina Beach, Fla., and the University of North Florida, Jacksonville. Esser has also provided private workshops in animal portraiture, people portraiture, acrylic, oil painting, pastel, watercolor and drawing. She also paints commission portraits of both people and animals.
Esser has exhibited at the Cummer Museum in Jacksonville, the Beaches Artist Series at Jacksonville Beach, The Sarasota Contemporary Dance Theater Artist in Residence and the Mangrove Gallery in Englewood. She is currently a member of the J. Gregory Gallery in Jacksonville.Esser has won numerous show awards and is currently working on a new series.
For more information, visit VisualArtCenter.org.
