Peace River Trio honors the enduring popularity of folk

What is folk music? It's kind of like country, but not completely. It definitely isn't rock, but it shares some musical territory. It's hard to define, but people know it when they hear it, and when they hear it, they like it, especially if they are old enough for the folk revival period of the 1950s and '60s to be part of their formative years.
John Welsh, Dave Heveron and Marsha Carpenter, aka The Peace River Trio, are longtime folk devotees. They will perform at 7 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association. It's one of their favorite places to play over the past four years as they have entertained fellow musical musical travelers in Southwest Florida with a show that celebrates the sound and spirit of the genre.
Welsh grew up during folk’s heyday, and before he was fully grown he was playing it himself.
“I started playing when I was 15 in nightclubs and coffeehouses, much to my parents’ chagrin,” he said. “I was playing six nights a week.”
Welsh played through high school and college. It was his main source of income, he said. Even when he was in the army, he picked up extra money playing at officers’ clubs.
But eventually, gigging at clubs gave way to the demands of what became a successful career as a hospital administrator. Welsh didn’t play his guitar all for about 25 years. But then after retiring to Punta Gorda, his wife suggested it was time to pull it back out of the closet.
Welsh joined the acoustic club at the Punta Gorda Civic Association, where he met Dave Heveron and Marsha Carpenter. Like Welsh, Heveron started playing professionally as a teenager in California.
“He played all kinds of music,” Welsh said. “He did rock and roll, he did bluegrass. Dave’s just a tremendous musician. Anything that has strings on it, he can play.”
Carpenter was a relative newcomer to the guitar, starting less than 10 years ago, but she had been singing in front of audiences for years.
“She is one tremendous singer,” Welsh said.
The trio casually jammed together for a while until about four years ago when Welsh suggested they should polish a stage act. “My pitch to them was, the folks down here are my age, and they remember folk music and they love folk music,” he said.
Anyone who was around would recall that folk music had a period of tremendous popularity beginning in 1958 when the Kingston Trio released its first album along with the hit single “Tom Dooley.” With a few more releases, the group sold 8 million albums between 1958 and 1961 and paved the way for a stampede of folk acts out of the coffeehouses and into the recording studio.
“There were so many folk groups,” Welsh said. “Some of them were one-hit wonders. Others were huge, like Peter, Paul and Mary.” Either way, many of the songs from that “folk revival” era have stood the test of time, and they're what comprise the Peace River Trio's playlist.
“They're songs that people know, the songs they'd expect at a folk music festival,” Welsh said, “'Puff the Magic Dragon,' 'Leavin' on a Jet Plane,' 'Country Roads,' 'The Boxer,' by Simon and Garfunkel. We just added 'Gentle on my Mind,' by Glen Campbell.”
The lines between musical genres are blurry at best, and folk has had huge influence on country and rock music. While the Peace River Trio's calling card is as a folk group, not everything they play is folk in the strictest sense. But then, “strict” is the last word to describe the group.
“We say we’re a folk group that does a little bit of country and a little bit of rock n roll,” Welsh said. “We do “Midnight Special,' which is really a rock song. We do some bluegrass stuff. That’s Dave’s influence.”
A lot of their choices of material is based on what suits their individual voices, Welsh said., but where the Peace River Trio exceeds the sum of its parts is with their three-part harmonies.
“Dave and Marsha are particularly good at harmony,” Welsh said. It's something they can highlight when they do Kingston Trio or Peter, Paul and Mary tunes.
Back in its heyday, folk music was often equated with “lefty” sentiments. There are some songs like “Where Have All the Flowers Gone?” that shed their protest vibe a long time ago. The Peace River Trio isn't interested in dredging up socio-political angst from 50-odd years ago, Welsh said. Their concerts are about having a good time.
The setup at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association are a great setting for what they set out to do. It's a cabaret-style show, with people bringing their own refreshments, sitting at tables of eight, Welsh said. It's an informal atmosphere that encourages prompts to the audience to sing along.
Welsh said they like to open the show with “Green, Green,” a hit by the New Christy Minstrels. It's an upbeat tune highlighted by harmony that warms up the crowd up quickly. Usually they'll close the show with something patriotic, like “This Land is Your Land.”
Which, by the way, Welsh added, was originally a protest song. Woody Guthrie wrote it as a rebuttal to Irving Berlin's “God Bless America,” made famous by Kate Smith. Two verses were removed from the original version, completely flipping its meaning.
It just shows how times change, and also how folk music has a timeless appeal. That's a big part of the appeal at a Peace River Trio show. When they play folk music, it's always for a just cause — just 'cause it's fun.
