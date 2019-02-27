What happens when a bluegrass musician bumps into a wildlife veterinarian at a charity fashion show?
Luna Tunes, of course.
Robert “Banjo Bob” Barrett, a longtime bluegrass musician, met Robin Jenkins, veterinarian for the Peace River Wildlife Center at a neighborhood fundraiser. One thing led to another, and out of their conversation came the idea to hold a bluegrass concert to benefit the Punta Gorda wildlife sanctuary, home to about 120 permanent residents. It takes in about 2,500 animals a year.
In fact, as Barrett was chatting about this year’s Luna Tunes, a woman brought in a traumatized baby rabbit, which the facility accepted and began treating immediately.
“I wanted to put on a bluegrass benefit,” Barrett was saying. ”I’m a tree-hugger, and I proposed it to Dr. Robin. She said, ‘What’s bluegrass?’”
He laughed.
Jenkins proved to be a quick study when it came to learning about one of the truly pure forms of American music.
Just like that, Luna Tunes replaced a golf outing as a spring fundraiser for the wildlife center.
Fore!
The third annual Luna Tunes will be held March 2 beginning at 1 p.m. at Florida SouthWestern State College in Punta Gorda. Three bands are scheduled to play, including Barrett’s, the Southwind Bluegrass Band. Bluegrass Central and Swinging Bridge also will perform.
Donations are $10 for adults and $5 for Florida Southwestern students. Children 12 and under are free.
Luna is the leucistic screech owl who serves as a center ambassador.
“Swinging Bridge is one of the premier Southwest Florida bluegrass bands,” Barrett said, ticking off the music lineup. “They’ve been around for 20 years. They put on an excellent show. Bluegrass Central is coming up from Naples.”
True to his nickname, Barrett plays banjo in his band.
Food and drink vendors will be on hand. Lawn chairs are encouraged; coolers are not.
Peace River Wildlife Center, a bird and small-mammal sanctuary founded in the 1980s, is set to move to a one-acre parcel just south of its current location in the southern portion of Ponce de Leon Park in Punta Gorda. Plans for the $1.5 million new facility call for an expanded hospital, an education building, an administration building, a board room and new caging for the animals.
So far, $1.3 million has been raised. Center officials hope to begin construction in 2020.
Callie Stahl, executive director of the wildlife center, says the bluegrass festival has become a reliable fundraiser.
“It has worked wonderfully for us,” she said.
