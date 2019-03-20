Pedal and Play in Paradise is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, and traditionally it has offered a little something for everyone.
Like a good, long ride? Hit the 62-miler.
Like a short jaunt with a theme? Try the 10-mile Mystery Tour.
“And we have everything in between,” said Barry Simescu, co-chairman with Dan Kain for host Team Punta Gorda, the all-volunteer citizen advisory organization. Proceeds support the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and Team Punta Gorda’s bicycle initiatives.
The event will be held March 22-23 at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda. It will feature the big 62-mile Velcro-snapping special, along with 30- and 15-mile rides — all Saturday morning.
The Mystery Tour is also scheduled for Saturday morning after 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. check-in, when breakfast will be served.
The goal of the Mystery Tour — a leisurely roll on Punta Gorda’s scenic bike paths — will be to solve a mystery phrase by identifying puzzle parts with clues located at each of the eight stops.Riders will find informational posters at each stop to help identify the puzzle part. After identifying all eight puzzle parts, riders will work to solve the mystery phrase.
Winners will be selected at lunch, which is also provided to all the riders and runs from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Another highly popular ride in the City Manager’s Tour, which takes place about 5 p.m. March 22. The City Manager’s Tour is a 90-munute ride that showcases the city of Punta Gorda and its history. City Manager Howard Kunik has been leading the jaunt since 2005.
Over the years, he has seen it — and Pedal and Play as a whole — grow by leaps and bounds.
“Pedal and Play is one of the more steadfast special events we have in the city each year,” he said. “It has grown from a small contingent to over 600 bicycle riders. The City Manager’s ride has also grown over the years. It provides an opportunity for folks to see first-hand some projects underway or soon to be underway and meet the people behind those projects.
“I enjoy the interaction and being in an informal outdoors setting to showcase the area. Wouldn’t miss it for the world.”
The whole thing starts with check in from noon to 6 p.m. March 22; the City Manager’s Tour follows. A social hour will follow with free hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine.
March 23 will begin with check-in and the pre-ride breakfast and free yoga.
“Our goal is to have 600 riders this year,” Simescu said. “We think we’ll better that goal because it is such a fun event. People get to ride and socialize. They come back the next year and do it again.
“Who wouldn’t want to ride a bicycle around here?”
For more information, visit www.pedalandplayinparadise.com.
