This all-new park is a preschooler’s perfect day of play, featuring six rides, six themed playscapes, a colorful splash pad and oinktastic experiences only the playful world of Peppa Pig could dream up.
Families can take a ride with Daddy Pig on an unforgettable adventure in his famous red car on the perfect first roller coaster for brave “little piggies” on Daddy Pig’s Roller Coaster.
RENDERING PROVIDED BY PEPPA PIG THEME PARK
RENDERING PROVIDED BY PEPPA PIG THEME PARK
Grampy Rabbit's Dinosaur Adventure at Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida.
RENDERING PROVIDED BY PEPPA PIG THEME PARK
The World’s First Peppa Pig Theme Park will be opening its gates on Feb. 24, just steps away from LEGOLAND Florida Resort.
This all-new park is a preschooler’s perfect day of play, featuring six rides, six themed playscapes, a colorful splash pad and oinktastic experiences only the playful world of Peppa Pig could dream up. Peppa Pig Theme Park will also open as a Certified Autism Center, with enhanced ride and play accessibility features and a detailed Sensory Guide to make it easier for parents and families to plan activities safely and comfortably.
FAMILIES CAN RIDE, SPLASH AND PLAY TOGETHER
When Peppa Pig Theme Park opens, families can enjoy six new rides together — no child swap necessary. Families can take a ride with Daddy Pig on an unforgettable adventure in his famous red car on the perfect first roller coaster for brave “little piggies” on Daddy Pig’s Roller Coaster, discover prehistoric surprises aboard a friendly dinosaur on Grampy Rabbit’s Dinosaur Adventure or enjoy the view while you ride the sky on Peppa Pig’s Balloon Ride.
Little ones will have an oinktastic time splish-splashing around the park’s marquee water play attraction, the Muddy Puddles Splash Pad. This vibrant play area has spouting fountains, slides, and other watery surprises, including special water play elements guests of all abilities can enjoy.
The fun keeps coming with other attractions and just-my-size playscapes such as George’s Fort, Grandpa Pig’s Greenhouse and Rebecca Rabbit’s Playground. Families can play free games at Fun Fair and even join Peppa and her family at Mr. Potato’s Showtime Arena for live entertainment.
PEPPA PIG THEME PARK WILL OPEN AS A CERTIFIED AUTISM CENTER
Peppa Pig Theme Park is partnering with The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards to open as a Certified Autism Center with a comprehensive Sensory Guide. This Sensory Guide, along with a comprehensive Accessibility Guide, will be available to use as planning tools to help all families be aware of the many services and access options that will be available so they can plan the ultimate day of adventure for their preschoolers.
