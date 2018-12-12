Performers needed for 'Singin’ in the Rain'

Charlotte Players is seeking ensemble and dancing performers for “Singin’ in the Rain,” the company’s mainstage musical scheduled for six performances at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in February. Director Paula Pender and Musical Director Jaci Cushman are seeking 30 men and women of all ages for the ensemble, which will include singing and movement to music.
Eight female dancers ranging in age from 20 to 30 are required for the show’s iconic number, “All I Do is Dream of You,” which combines tap, line dancing, and the Charleston.
For more information or to schedule a meeting with Pender and Cushman, call 941-255-1022 or email sherrie.moody@charlotte players.org.
