By Visani Dinner Theater
Anthony Edwards of the Edwards Twins is brings “Superstars of the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s” starring Anthony Edwards of The Edwards Twins Feb. 17-18.
Michael Jackson, Donna Summers, Neil Diamond, Elton John Billy Joel and many other performers from Legends in Concert in Las Vegas are just some of the superstars you will see in this show. The look and sound of these top Las Vegas performers will make you think you are seeing the real superstars of yesteryear.
Edwards has done it again with this amazing show that will make you rise to your feet in amazement. For two night’s only see these talented Las Vegas impersonator that have wowed the world with the amazing talent for over 20 years.
Ticket price includes a three course meal with upgrades available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.