Edwards Twins

By Visani Dinner Theater

Anthony Edwards of the Edwards Twins is brings “Superstars of the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s” starring Anthony Edwards of The Edwards Twins Feb. 17-18.

Michael Jackson, Donna Summers, Neil Diamond, Elton John Billy Joel and many other performers from Legends in Concert in Las Vegas are just some of the superstars you will see in this show. The look and sound of these top Las Vegas performers will make you think you are seeing the real superstars of yesteryear.

Edwards has done it again with this amazing show that will make you rise to your feet in amazement. For two night’s only see these talented Las Vegas impersonator that have wowed the world with the amazing talent for over 20 years.

Ticket price includes a three course meal with upgrades available.

