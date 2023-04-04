Prepare to laugh out loud at Asolo Repertory Theatre while watching “Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help."

This quintessential “memory play” is all that and more as Josephine “Jo” O’Shea (Lise Bruneau) shares her memory of the year she was about to go off to college until situations occurred that threatened to derail that plan.


