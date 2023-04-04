Prepare to laugh out loud at Asolo Repertory Theatre while watching “Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help."
This quintessential “memory play” is all that and more as Josephine “Jo” O’Shea (Lise Bruneau) shares her memory of the year she was about to go off to college until situations occurred that threatened to derail that plan.
That would be bad enough, but as those “situations” escalated and involved everyone in the family, Father Lovett (Jay Russell) became involved, as well as local gossip Betty Heckenbach, a fellow parishioner. And one had to be careful of losing one's good name.
With the help of this particular priest and town gossip, losing one’s good name in the '70s was very easy to do.
Younger sister Becky O’Shea (Willa Carpenter) and mother Linda O’Shea (Erin O’Connor) and Grandmother O’Shea (Martha Velez-Reid) are a challenge for the father of this clan, Mike O’Shea (also portrayed by Jay Russell, as is Betty Hackenbach). So is his sister-in-law, the girls’ Aunt Theresa “Terri” Carmichael.
With a two-story set by Riw Rakkulchon and speedy costume changes, Russell is the stern priest, the husband-plumber in work clothes and the accident-prone father with two broken arms and the parish busy-body.
Between the '70s fashions and more than a sprinkling of Catholic guilt, the laughter is delivered in waves even as the family’s good name is in jeopardy.
Jo is looking forward to going to Stanford until situations arise that put that in jeopardy. Her mother loses her job at the parish, her father has a serious accident, and a possible pregnancy comes along.
Gossip seems to have plenty of fodder in this family and the priest is ready to wield his authority with an iron fist. After all, he must keep his flock in line.
Directed by Celina Rosenthal, this troupe of actors portrays real people and potentially real situations, but colored by memories that make a good story even better and most of all — hilarious.
The hair, wig and make-up design by Michelle Hart, lighting design by Driscoll Otto and sound by Sharath Patel all add additional bits and pieces of fun to Katie Forgette’s wonderfully funny play.
