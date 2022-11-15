Every year, devout singer/songwriter/guitarist Peter Mayer takes a vacation from his day job in metaphorical Margaritaville to spread holiday cheer around 21 towns in 16 states.
Lead guitarist of Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer band for over three decades, Mayer says he’s often asked how he upholds his faith amid crowds of partying Parrot Heads.
“I’ve had this funny job for 33-odd years,” he said, laughing. “My dad was a pastor, I grew up in the Lutheran church, and the church is part of my life. But I’ve found Jimmy to be a life-inspiring person who brings so much joy and light to life.”
Christmas is Mayer’s favorite time of year.
He’s released 25 of his own albums and toured internationally with his own band. In 1999, he and his brother, Jim, began work on their first Christmas album, “Stars and Promises.”
They recorded traditional carols along with their own original Christmas songs which, over the years, have become audience favorites.
Since that first recording and tour, Peter has released four additional Christmas albums and this year celebrates his 23rd year on the road with his world-class seven-piece ensemble that plays everything from classical to jazz and rock: Chris Walters on piano (Bela Fleck, Alabama, J. D. Souther), son Brendan Mayer (singer/songwriter/guitarist and recording artist), Miles Vandiver on drums, Alex Taylor on woodwinds and Irish flute, Zeb Briskovich on upright bass, and Tony Williams on violin.
“I have so many magical childhood Christmas memories,” Peter said. “My parents were missionaries in a village in India. We’d sing carols, open gifts under our tree in 114-degree heat, then invite the villagers into our home for coffee and cookies. These people who had very little sang carols with us at the top of their lungs in their native language, Tamil.
“We include some of those early memories and stories in our Christmas show. One is a song called ‘A Junkman’s Christmas.’
“My parents, on a pastor’s salary with eight kids, would shop for gifts on Christmas Eve, wrap everything, and celebrate that night. For some reason, one year they made an error and bought only one gift for me, while my brothers and sisters continued to rip open packages. I burst into tears.
“When my father realized what had happened, he went into his office and started assembling bits and pieces, pipe cleaners, little things that a child would like, wrapped it in newspaper and gave it to me as the forgotten gift. It made a mark on me, and I wrote a children’s book about it.”
He continued, “We know a lot of people are hurting in Southwest Florida, and on the slow road to recovery.
“People are so hungry to come back home, to come together and take care of each other and family.
“Our theme this year is ‘A Light in the Window,’ and I couldn’t think of a better way to bring people together as a community helping their neighbors, especially where they need it the most.”
