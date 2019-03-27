Pettygrass:Tom Petty music set to bluegrass featured at Peace River Revival

There’s a couple interesting things about Keller Williams.
First of all, there’s the name itself. The man may be a dynamite bluegrass musician, but he has the same name as a national real estate franchise.
Second, there’s this thing he calls Pettygrass. It’s Tom Petty music set to bluegrass. He says on his website it works quite well.
Music lovers in Southwest Florida will have an opportunity to find out for themselves when Williams brings his act to the second Peace River Revival. It’s scheduled for noon to 10 p.m. March 30 at Laishley Park. General admission tickets are $45.
The act will be featuring the Hillbenders, whom he describes on his website as “kick-ass pickers who have amazing attention to detail.”
Williams is on a bill headlined by JJ Grey and Mofro, and will be joined by Donna the Buffalo, Cat Ridgeway and the Tourists, Whey Jennings, RJ Howson and Still Friends, a local band. Jennings is the grandson of country music great Waylon Jennings.
The way Williams tells it on his website, in 2015 he assembled some Tom Petty songs to be played bluegrass style for a benefit for his local SPCA. He had fun with the project. When Petty died in 2017, the project took on new meaning.
“It’s going to be a treat,” promoter Matt Nemec said of Williams’ performance at the Revival. “He really connects with the audience.”
Donna the Buffalo is another band with a good connection to the audience. That’s because they bring their own. Their fans even have a name — the Herd. They are self-created and devoted to DTB, following the band for 30 years.
Donna the Buffalo was easily the star of last year’s rain-shortened festival, commanding the entire audience from a secondary stage.
The Revival grounds will have a new set up this year. There will be a secondary stage in the middle of the audience instead of on the other side of the grounds.
“We’re calling it the Fan Stage,” Nemec said. “It will be located directly behind the sound booth. This is exactly for the general admission people. We’ve put a set of risers right behind the sound booth, and they’re going to be playin “So, we have got Whey Jennings on the Fan Stage in between sets. Every other set change, we have Jay Edwards.”
The musical lineup, Nemec says, couldn’t be better.
“This lineup right now, I’m telling you, this thing is just going to blow beautifully on the Peace River,” he said. “The culmination with JJ Grey, I don’t know if we could have made a better lineup than this.”
