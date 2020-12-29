Pianist Asiya Korepanova to give ‘superhuman’ Gulf Theater performance

Her Pre-Raphaelite tresses fly free at high points in a recital —matching the passion of the composer whose work pianist Asiya Korepanova will spotlight at Punta Gorda’s Gulf Theater.
As YouTube channel tonebase Piano put it, “Performing one Liszt Etude is hard enough. Performing 24 is superhuman.”
Virtuosic Hungarian composer Franz Liszt had preternaturally large hands and long fingers that lacked connective webbing, which allowed him to do the seemingly impossible on a keyboard. One 19th-century cartoon depicted him with eight arms full of flying fingers, between which he would sometimes place a lighted cigar for dramatic effect.
Although she won’t be using any cigars, Korepanova will do the superhuman on Jan. 14: perform all 24 pieces in Liszt’s cycles of etudes.
These short exercises for piano are so technically complex that the pianist likens playing 24 of them to running a marathon. Korepanova might be the only pianist in the country, if not the world, who’s able to play them all, not only in one two-hour concert, but in three such concerts the same week.
“I gravitate toward the idea of a cycle,” she said. “I love comparing different pieces in a cycle. I realized it is much easier to play them as part of the cycle rather than walk on stage and play just one.”
The unique idea of exploring a composer’s life through many examples of a single form, such as an etude, seemed to click with audiences as well.
On Jan. 14 Korepanova will perform, together, 12 Transcendental Etudes, a pair of concert etudes, three concert etudes, a standalone called “Ab Irato” (The Perfect Etude) and the six Paganini etudes of Liszt.
But she ventures even further — into the realm of multimedia—interpreting each piece not only musically but also in words, through her poetry, and in art, through intricate pen-and-ink illustrations.
A preconcert interactive Zoom lecture on Jan. 6 will allow Korepanova to share her interpretive poetry and artwork along with musical examples, and to answer participants’ questions. Registration is required.
Korepanova was born in Izhevsk, Russia, to a musical family. She learned piano from her mother when she was four, first composed at the age of six and made her orchestral debut at nine. She also started writing poetry at six and in 2013 began writing poems in English.
While performing in Russia, she received numerous honors including the Russian Federation’s President Award for Exceptional Achievement in the Arts.
In 2012, she moved to the United States, where she won gold at the Nina Wideman International Piano Competition and subsequently performed at Carnegie Hall’s Stern Auditorium, the Bargemusic Series, the Phillips Collection, the Dame Myra Hess Memorial Series, the International Miami Piano Festival and countless others.
Her Gulf Theater concert is part of the Naples-based Grand Piano Series, now introducing outdoor performances at Bonita Springs’ St. Leo the Great Catholic Church and the Knickerbocker Estate in Naples. The Gulf Theater recital will be the series’ first indoor concert this season.
This Grand Piano Series concert operates at one-third capacity, with 6-foot separation between seating groups. In addition, Gulf Theater fog-sanitizes and wipes down door handles, railings and armrests before and after each show. Staff and guests are required to wear masks in the building and throughout the performance. Hand sanitizer and temperature checks at the door.
