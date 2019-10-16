Legendary musician Billy Joel will return to Tampa to perform at Amalie Arena at 8 p.m. Feb. 7. Joel has sold out Amalie Arena in 2014, 2016 and 2018 — his career sellouts in Tampa being eight times.
Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 18 via livenation.com.
Joel is one of the biggest concert draws in the world and continues this achievement with an impressive run of sold-out consecutive stadium shows and concert arenas. Having sold 150 million records over the past quarter century, scoring 33 consecutive Top 40 hits, Joel ranks as one of most popular recording artists and respected entertainers in history. The singer/songwriter/composer is the sixth best-selling recording artist of all time and the third best-selling solo artist. In 2016, the Library of Congress selected “Piano Man” for preservation in the National Recording Registry for its “cultural, historic, and artistic significance.”
In November 2014, Joel received both The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song which honors living musical artists’ lifetime achievement in promoting the genre of song as a vehicle of cultural understanding; entertaining and informing audiences; and inspiring new generations, and the once-in-a-century ASCAP Centennial Award, which is presented to American music icons in recognition of their incomparable accomplishments in their respective music genres and beyond.
In December 2013, Joel received The Kennedy Center Honors, one of the United States’ top cultural awards. He is also the recipient of six Grammy Awards, including the prestigious Grammy Legend Award. Joel has been inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and has received numerous industry awards including a Tony Award for “Movin’ Out,” a Broadway musical based on Joel’s music. For his accomplishments as a musician and as a humanitarian, Joel was honored as the 2002 MusiCares Person Of The Year by the MusiCares Foundation and the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences. “Billy Joel: New York State of Mind,” the documentary film, explores Joel’s unprecedented franchise at Madison Square Garden. “Billy Joel: New York State of Mind” won five New York Emmys at the 61st Annual NY Emmy Awards in April 2018.
Joel has also performed alongside other music greats at two of Madison Square Garden’s most extraordinary benefit concerts: “12-12-12, The Concert For Sandy Relief,” which raised awareness and money for those affected by Hurricane Sandy and “The Concert for New York City,” which was held to help aid 9/11 victims and heroes. Joel received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, adding another milestone to his brilliant career.
