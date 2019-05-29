North Port restaurant owner Vicente Mata already has two establishments in the area, and this summer, he’s getting ready to open a third.
The first, Blue Tequila, opened in 2015 and the second, Pink Tequila, debuted last year. By June, there will be a Lime Tequila in Port Charlotte. The brand is basically the same with all three — fresh, authentic food, presented in a casual, friendly setting.
Hugo Silva, who has 13 years of big restaurant chain experience himself, is the manager of the Pink Tequila, and says that his hope is that down the road, he may be also be a part owner of that location.
“I helped to open this restaurant last year, and was working as a server,” he said. “A few months later, I was a manager.”
Both the Blue and the Pink Tequilas are only eight miles apart, and the new, larger Lime version will be near I-75 in Port Charlotte, convenient to customer in Arcadia and points north and south.
Obviously, business is good for the Tequila brand. Silva says that it’s because they offer something that the other similar-themed restaurants do not.
“What really sets us apart is the flavors and the recipes we have,” he said. “Everybody else has ‘Tex-Mex,’ but all of our recipes come from the same Mexican state, Morelia, that our cooks, our owner and I come from. The rice, the beans, everything is just how my mom, my aunt and my grandma used to make. “
Every day, Pink Tequila has more than a dozen lunch specials, plus an even more specially priced one that will be written on the chalk board in front of the restaurant. Then, for dinner, there is a different entrée special every night, and there are also the following days to count on: Mondays are for two-for-one margaritas; Tuesdays are .99 cent tacos with the purchase of a soft drink; On Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, there is $2 off an extra large margarita; Thursdays, domestic drafts are two for one; and Sundays are for $2 house wine all day.
Those families with little ones will be happy that the restaurant offers kids’ meals for free, with the purchase of two entrées. And it’s also good to know that this restaurant, and its sister location, are very involved with the North Port community. Silva said that their policy is to try to support schools, churches, fire, rescue and police organizations and others who need it. He added that he and Mata feel that they want to do what they can for their neighbors who have supported the Tequila restaurants so well in the past.
Along with the authentic homestyle recipes used for the food at Pink Tequila, diners can also count on the freshness of all the ingredients.
“We start everything from scratch every day,” Silva said. “From the salsa and chips, to the rice, beans, spices and all vegetables. I have people prepping fresh produce and meats every day. It makes a big difference in the flavor of the food.”
Pink Tequila is located at 1163 Toledo Blade Blvd., in North Port. It’s open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, from noon to 8 p.m. To see a menu, and print out coupons for meals and drinks, visit the Facebook page or website at http://www.pink-tequila.com or call 941-564-6644.
