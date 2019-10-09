Florida Studio Theatre opens its fourth annual Children’s Theatre Season with “Pinocchio,” a new, fast-paced adaptation of Carlo Collodi’s timeless classic by Greg Banks. Produced through special arrangement with Plays for Young Audiences, this play centers on a misbehaving wooden puppet who dreams of becoming a real boy, but must avoid mischief in order to make his dream come true.
Inspired by the timeless story, this production follows Pinocchio’s journey of achieving his dream of becoming a real boy. Along the way, he must go to school, stay out of trouble, and resist the temptation of Playland, a place where playtime and fun never end.
“This is a genuine emotional journey for Pinocchio to make,” told award-winning playwright Greg Banks to Minneapolis’ City Pages. “This play is about growing up and being excited about what you find out about the world; you find out that being alive is not just about you.” In this enduring tale, Pinocchio — and the audience — learn valuable lessons about love, family and what it means to be human.
Directing this charming tale is FST Associate Artist Jason Cannon, who also directed last season’s Children’s Theatre productions of “A Beary Big Adventure & Other Winning Plays,” “Snow White” and “Peter Pan.”
“Children are going to love ‘Pinocchio’ because it is full of joy, silliness and suspense,” shared Cannon. “They also get to be participants, as the actors all speak directly to the them and ask for help during key moments. We hope that, in addition to having a fun and exciting time, they will take away the truth that they are capable of more than they think, and that their imaginations are far more powerful than they realize.”
“Pinocchio” is part of a four-show Children’s Theatre Series, which also includes “Deck the Halls: A Holly Jolly Holiday,” “Tomas and the Library Lady” and “The Star Who Could Not Twinkle & Other Winning Plays.”
