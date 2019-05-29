A group of good friends from New York City take a trip to Okoboji, Iowa, and discovers a farm-like retreat where “working out” means hiking, walking and kayaking. Food is grown from gardens and caught in the lake. Facials are just good ol’ mud treatments.
This is the scenario of the Loveland Players’ 24th annual show at Venice Theatre. Loveland Center actors will present the original musical, “Planting Seeds” on Venice Theatre’s MainStage for four performances, May 30-June 2. The show begins at 7:30 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday. The production is sponsored by Pinkerton, Harkins and Mehserle Private Wealth.
In the original script written by director Rebecca Holahan, the friends share with the Okoboji staff how they do their part to take care of their city and themselves. Friendships are seeded and the common denominator between the city and farm dwellers is caring for their communities large and small.
The characters in the story also include Mother Nature, Father Time, Mr. Mote, a crow, a cow, a rooster, frogs, fish, flowers, trees, swans and chickens. They’ll sing songs such as “Planting Seeds,” “All the Good,” and “The Time of My Life.”
“The Loveland Players put on the best show in town,” show director Becky Holahan said. “Don’t miss this year’s trip to a nice quiet place in Iowa. And by the way, Okoboji is a real town in my home state.”
The cast of Planting Seeds includes approximately 30 Loveland Center actors, 15 community actors with disabilities and 25 stage production volunteers.
The Loveland Center/Venice Theatre collaboration has been going strong for 24 years and is structured to bring adults with intellectual/developmental disabilities into the theatre community with theatre classes and annual performances.
Tickets are available for $22 through the Venice Theatre box office at 941-488-1115, in person from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at VeniceStage.com. Beginning June 1 the box office closes at 3 p.m. for summer hours. Tickets are also available one hour prior to showtime.
The Venice Theatre is located at 140 Tampa Ave. W., in Venice.
For more information on Loveland Center, go online to www.LovelandCenter.org or call 941-493-0016 to schedule a visit. Loveland Center is located at 157 S. Havana Road, Venice.
