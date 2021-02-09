Joe Simonelli is directing his own play, “With This Ring” at the Charlotte Players Langdon Playhouse this month. Written with Valentine’s Day in mind, Simonelli’s play tells the story of a wedding band that travels over five generations and the visceral effect it has on those couples who come to possess it.
The ring is first presented to an Irish immigrant at the turn of the 19th Century and comes full circle until finding its way to an engaged couple in 2007.
“The idea for this play came when I was acting in a play in New Jersey and two actresses whom I knew were discussing the younger’s pending marriage. The divorced 40-something asked the 20-something if she could see her ring. When she saw the ring, the look of shock on the older woman’s face was palpable. She asked the younger woman where the ring came from. The younger girl named a popular jewelry chain, and the older woman said, ‘That’s my ring. I sold it after my divorce three years ago.’
“That was the germination for the idea of a wedding ring that spans five generations and comes full circle, and the effect it has on four different couples.”
Simonelli has been writing and acting in plays on the Jersey Shore, Staten Island, and Manhattan since 2000. His plays are performed around the United States and Canada on a regular basis.
“ ‘With This Ring’ is a must see,’ ” declared Joe Franklin on Bloomberg Radio. “Mr. Simonelli writes dialogue in a visceral style reminiscent of Mamet and Chayefsky. A riveting evening in theater. Go see it now!”
Simonelli’s entertainment attorney Gary DaSilva also had high praise for the playwright: “I represent such notable playwrights as Neil Simon, Larry Gelbart, and Mort Crowley. I find Joe Simonelli to be in good company with his more famous counterparts.”
Audience members will have their temperatures taken upon entering the theater and will be seated far enough apart to meet COVID-19 recommendations. Face masks are mandatory and will be provided if necessary.
