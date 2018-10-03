Prime Serious Steak bartender Robert Blackington

Prime Serious Steak bartender Robert Blackington enjoys the creative side of his job, especially when making whimsical drinks like this Smoked Antique Cedar. “We burn a piece of Maine Cedar and put the glass over to use the smoke for the drink. We also add brown sugar, simple bitters and top it off with cherries and orange,” said Blackington. The establishment is located at 19665 Cochran Blvd., in Port Charlotte. For more information, visit their website at www.prime

serioussteak.com or call 941-627-8325.

 LET’S GO PHOTO BY DEBRA GOUVELLIS

What do you like most about bartending? “I enjoy the creativity and the interaction with the customers. I also like to entertain.”

How long have you tended bar? “Eight years.”

What is your favorite drink to make? “The Antique Cedar.”

Did you complete any bartending classes or did you learn by doing? “I did attend school. I don’t feel it was something I needed to do but I wanted to do it. I thought it might help me get my foot in the door when I was looking for work. I have a lot of personality behind the bar.”

A customer sends their drink back. How do you handle it? “I would first find out what they didn’t like about the drink and then tailor to their needs.”

What do you like least about bartending? “Sometimes it’s difficult to deal with various personalities... and that’s all I’m saying.”

Have you ever created your own drink special, and if so was it added to the menu? “Yes, I created our ‘Hot Mama.’”

