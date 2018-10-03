Prime Serious Steak bartender Robert Blackington enjoys the creative side of his job, especially when making whimsical drinks like this Smoked Antique Cedar. “We burn a piece of Maine Cedar and put the glass over to use the smoke for the drink. We also add brown sugar, simple bitters and top it off with cherries and orange,” said Blackington. The establishment is located at 19665 Cochran Blvd., in Port Charlotte. For more information, visit their website at www.prime

serioussteak.com or call 941-627-8325.