Prime Serious Steak bartender Robert Blackington

What do you like most about bartending? “I enjoy the creativity and the interaction with the customers. I also like to entertain.”
How long have you tended bar? “Eight years.”
What is your favorite drink to make? “The Antique Cedar.”
Did you complete any bartending classes or did you learn by doing? “I did attend school. I don’t feel it was something I needed to do but I wanted to do it. I thought it might help me get my foot in the door when I was looking for work. I have a lot of personality behind the bar.”
A customer sends their drink back. How do you handle it? “I would first find out what they didn’t like about the drink and then tailor to their needs.”
What do you like least about bartending? “Sometimes it’s difficult to deal with various personalities... and that’s all I’m saying.”
Have you ever created your own drink special, and if so was it added to the menu? “Yes, I created our ‘Hot Mama.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.