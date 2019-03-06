Prince tribute show, Purple Reign announces North American tour

On the heels of a 20-year residency in Las Vegas, Purple Reign the award-winning, internationally acclaimed Prince tribute show, has announced a North American tour beginning in May 2019.
Purple Reign’s talented cast, including Jason Tenner as Prince, seamlessly recreates the blistering performances and energy that made Prince an international superstar. Purple Reign visits Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW for one show only at 7 p.m. May 5.
Routinely recognized as the world’s number one Prince tribute show, Purple Reign was crowned “Best Tribute Act” by the Las Vegas Review Journal. In 2008, the group became the first ever tribute act to appear as a musical guest on The Late Show with David Letterman. In 2014, the show won “Best Impersonator” in the Las Vegas Review Journal and was chosen as the season three opener for “The World’s Greatest Tribute Bands” on AXS TV.
Tickets are on sale at the box office (13350 FSW Parkway), online at www.bbmannpah.com or call 239-481-4849.
For more information, tickets and tour dates, visit www.purplereigntour.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.