Yes, Southwest Florida has the sand, the sea, the sun, the palm trees swaying in the breeze. But as any geography nerd would feel compelled to tell you, Punta Gorda is a about 3.3 degrees too far north to be officially tropical.
The folks at the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce are confident overcoming such a small gap is simply a matter of attitude over latitude, and they've got a new event to raise everyone's spirits, community and otherwise.
Slip into your flip-flops and make down to "Harboritaville: Toes in the Sand," from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 2 on the lawn at TT's Tiki Bar at Four Points by Sheraton Punta Gorda, 33 Tamiami Trail. The family friendly event is a fundraiser for 10 local nonprofits, but it will benefit everyone involved with a taste of idyllic island life.
Four Points by Sheraton Punta Gorda will provide tropical small-bite tidbits while guests can relax and let the waves of sound wash over them.
Three bands are set to provide the Caribbean vibes: Michael Hayman's Hibiscus Band, the John Patti Band and Tropical Avenue.
The nonprofits will have informational booths set up, and they will provide more entertainment with a pair of contests.
The first will be a margarita mix-off. Guests of legal drinking age can purchase a wristband that will gain them admission to Margarita Row. There, each of the groups will offer samples of their own special variety of margarita. Wristband wearers can get a 2-ounce sample of each margarita, then cast their vote for the best.
The wristbands cost $25 each, which will go to the nonprofits. There are only 250 wristbands available and they are going fast. It is strongly suggested that anyone who wants to get one call the chamber at 941-639-3720.
The winning margarita will put on the TT's Tiki Bar menu for a year, and the nonprofit that created the concoction will get $1 every time one is ordered.
The 10 groups will also enter their most swivel-hipped representative into a hula dancing competition, in which spectators will vote with their dollars.
