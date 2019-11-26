Provided by Stacy Jones
Punta Gorda will celebrate its annual “Founders’ Day Week” Dec. 1-7 with many holiday and history related events.
Among the many activities will be the Punta Gorda Historical Society’s “Holidays Around the World” at the History Park when all the historic homes will be open from 2-8 p.m. featuring celebrations from various cultures. Also, featured, will be “Santa’s Winter Wonderland” at the historic courthouse on Taylor, historic talks at the Blanchard House, Punta Gorda History Center and Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, trolley tours, Visual Arts Center displays and much more. A “pop up” cache will be a fun way to discover your local historians while visiting your local merchants!
Some other special events are also being planned to take place downtown, as well as the traditional Garden Club home tours and annual lighting of the town’s Christmas Tree.
