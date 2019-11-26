Last year, the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association launched its first full season of live entertainment and this year promises to be even more exciting and diverse.
First up: as part of the Local Showcase Series on Nov. 30 will be a fun murder mystery theatrical performance, “The Red Feather Investment Club,” presented by the Charlotte Players, followed on Dec. 7 by the The Goldtones with their special brand of DooWop. Both these events will be cabaret style and the audience are invited to bring their own food and beverages.
A New Year’s celebration on Jan. 3 brings the second in the Local Showcase, the extraordinary vocal group Bion Cantorum, presenting a concert program of classical and popular music, directed by the amazing Roy Engler with John Renfroe at the piano. Another trip down memory lane with American Pie’s “Juke Box Time Machine” concert on Jan. 18 promises to be as fun as their Woodstock Anniversary party was last season. Feb. 7 brings a cabaret with the Russian Duo, the critically acclaimed piano and balalaika duo that has charmed audiences throughout the U.S.
On Feb. 23, a return concert performance of the incredible StringFever: “A little bit Classical, a little bit Rock and Roll, humorous and a whole lot entertaining.”
Cahal Dunne and Choir Play join us for their entertaining annual concert on March 8, an early St. Patrick’s Day salute with the lilt of Irish laughter. The season comes to a close with two cabarets: on March 20, the final show in the Local Showcase, the talented Peace River Trio, whose familiar folk and popular songs always get an audience to sing along, and a back-by-popular demand performance by William Florian, the legendary minstrel, this year highlighting the music of Neil Diamond on April 5.
