By SUE WADE
Go Correspondent
One Saturday in May, a steampunk pair calling themselves the Covert Recruitment and Frivolity Corps homed in on Charlotte County.
They were hard to miss. One had elf ears and a neo-Victorian top hat; the other, aviator goggles and a pirate bustier.
Unannounced, Cassandra Bazinet and bartender Roxie Black strode into Books-A-Million, PopnComics, Gamestop, Regal Cinemas and Ruby Tuesday to recruit players of all ages for the first annual Gaming Tournament at Angela’s restaurant in Punta Gorda.
It was guerrilla marketing par excellence, the stock-in-trade of Angela’s restaurant general manager Cassandra Bazinet and her straight-shooting mother, Angela Hazen, who co-owns Angela’s with husband Mel.
“I like taking people to fantasyland,” said Bazinet. “Adults sometimes forget to play, but this town loves to be silly.”
Far from silly, Angela and her daughter are Buffalo, New York, professionals who’ve worked since they were teenagers but took different paths. Bazinet gravitated toward customer service; her mom embraced restaurant management.
Three years ago, they transformed an underperforming Italian bistro on Arcadia’s Oak Street into Angela’s Café Italiano, a magnet drawing regulars from as far as Englewood.
Their mutual respect is palpable. Whenever a great idea pops up, and many do, Angela unfailingly says, “Oh, that’s all Cassandra.”
When the family purchased Marion Avenue’s upscale Trabue in 2017, they continued the Arcadia Italian menu, only to upend it a year and a half later, to return to their Buffalo roots.
“Our vision was a little scattered at first,” confessed Cassandra. “We thought the best way to make it more cohesive was to do what we know best.”
That’d be Buffalo family food and a lot of wacky hometown fun.
The irrepressible Bazinet, who once pleaded in vain for a resident parrot for Angela’s, instead introduced rubber duckies in countless designs to keep track of happy-hour drinks.
Bison adorn the Buffalo-style menu. Recipes include New York State Empire apples and maple syrup. Staff dresses up, 1950s-diner style, in black uniforms, frilly white aprons and lipstick-red accessories.
The Hometown Classics menu features Buffalo specialties like beef on weck, Chiavetta’s marinade barbecue, breakfast for dinner and liver and onions.
And just when you might expect a sleepy Punta Gorda summer, forget that.
Bazinet has scripted a schedule of themed events with roots in her memories.
“I like making things, coming up with a vision,” said the elfin girl with the gravelly voice. “I was very corporate, working for the IRS and the Department of Education. It’s nice to finally be creative at the age of 34.
“This town has been really receptive to what we’re doing. They like having fun as much as we do.”
The summer fun kicked off with a 1950s Dance Party on June 7, jumping with poodle skirts, neckerchiefs, bobby sox and candy cigs rolled up in the guys’ T-shirts—all, said Bazinet, because her mom loves to dance.
The inspiration for her next event, the July 27 Gaming Tournament, also comes from Buffalo.
“I have 50 first cousins, so I used to run a gaming tournament every Sunday at church. I thought: There’s not that much for young adults to do around here in the summer. Wouldn’t that be fun?”
For a $20 entry fee, the bracket throwdown will start with 12 randomly matched pairs, narrowing down to a final two. Two $200-prize prematches pit six players each in Mortal Kombat X on PlayStation 4, for kids as young as 10, and Tekken Tag on PlayStation 2. The main event is a 12-person bout of Sega Genesis Street Fighter II, for a $1,000 cash grand prize. Parents are advised to exercise discretion if children attend.
At the opposite end of the demographic is the first-ever Miss Punta Gorda Over 55 pageant on Aug. 30, inspired by the women of Punta Gorda.
“Women here keep getting better and more gorgeous instead of stopping,” said Bazinet.
The local celebrity cast includes Mayor Nancy Prafke, who’ll present the winner with a crown, sash, trophy and over $2,000 worth of cash and prizes.
Puckish Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce president John Wright will MC the event, presided over by a panel of female judges including former mayor Marilyn Smith-Mooney, Chamber Marketing and Recruitment Manager Pat Oliva, Punta Gorda Fire Marshal Jennifer Jones-Molnar and “Miss Kathleen” Stanton, the first female Tennessee Squire, a card-carrying Jack Daniel’s expert.
The pageant’s contestants, judged on casual wear, formal wear, talent and interview, must be 55 or over and live in Punta Gorda.
On learning that their building might have housed not only ghosts, but an early talky theater, Bazinet also planned a monthly big-screen Movie Night starting in September. Classics “Casablanca,” a double feature of “The Birds” and “Psycho” and “Harvey” promise even more dressup opps.
Angela’s, 258 W. Marion Avenue, next to Cubby’s Homemade Ice Cream, has summer hours Monday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday 5 p.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Happy hour is daily until 7 p.m. Live entertainment nightly starting between 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. until close.
