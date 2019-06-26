By RUSTY PRAY
Go Correspondent
The Fourth Of July celebration in Punta Gorda is all-day, all-family. From water slides and bounce houses for the kids, to music, food and drink for the adults, the Fourth Fest at Laishley Park is an explosion of sights, sounds and activities that lead up to a fireworks display that organizers say will be second to none.
“It’s completely family-friendly,” said Jerry Cleffi of Smuggler’s Enterprises, which is putting on the July 4 event at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda. “It’s why we do water slides for the kids. We give kids lots of stuff to do. Of course, everybody loves fireworks.
“It’s a community event, really, that we organize.”
Gates open at 11 a.m. There is a $3 fee — kids under 12 are free. The admission helps cover the cost of the fireworks, which are entirely funded through sponsorship and donations. To donate, go to www.puntagordafireworks.com.
“One hundred percent of that money goes to the fireworks,” Cleffi said.
Wrist bands for all-day use of the water slides and bounce houses are $10 each.
Music begins at 3 p.m. with the Cool Nights band. The national anthem will be played at 5 p.m. with the Charlotte High School NJROTC color guard. The BoogieMen will follow from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The BoogieMen, a local rock ‘n roll institution, has been playing the Fourth of July in Punta Gorda for years.
The Riley Community Service Award will be presented at 7 p.m. Annually, a winner is chosen by members of Smuggler’s Enterprises Foundation and Mike Riley, who is a longtime Charlotte County educator as well as rhythm guitarist for the BoogieMen.
The award recognizes “character, integrity, generosity and dedication to our community and children,” according to the inscription on the plaque. Smuggler’s Foundation awards $5,000 to the winner, who is then obligated to donate the money to a local nonprofit.
The Jack Michael Band is scheduled to set the stage for the fireworks, beginning at 7:30 p.m. and performing until 9 p.m., when the colorful lights will flash and the boomers will blast over the Peace River. Punta Gorda native Jack Michael has one of the hottest country bands in the nation.
“The fireworks are going to be great,” Cleffi said.
“They will be bigger than last year. We try to make it a little better every year.
“It’s a good time. We’ve been doing it for quite a while. People expect it and look forward to it, and we enjoy doing this for the community.”
