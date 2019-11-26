Bring the entire family and friends to experience college football like never before.
Better known as “rivalry weekend,” Laishley Park will wake up to a full day of tailgating Southwest Florida style featuring college football’s biggest games.
The turnstyles will swing open at 11 a.m. Nov. 30. Watch college rivals Ohio State vs Michigan, Florida vs. Florida State and Auburn vs Alabama on huge megatron LED video screens. Many other games will be shown in the “sports bar” area.
There will be food trucks and vendors plus a big tent with a full bar and cold beer along with other TV’s showing big games from around the country, the annual Hooters sponsored corn hole tournament with cash prizes, yard games and the ever popular Kids Zone. Tickets for the kids zone are $10 for an all day pass and includes one ride on the bull ride.
The $5 entry fee goes to the Veterans Initiative For Therapeutic Arts.
No coolers, food or outside beverages.
