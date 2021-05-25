The Punta Gorda Seafood & Music Festival returns to City Marketplace in Punta Gorda, May 28-30.
Enjoy foods cooked fresh onsite (seafood, meat and vegetarian options) with a variety of side dishes and desserts. The seafood is sourced from Florida’s coastal waters, a sustainable and renewable resource. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks will be available.
The weekend’s line-up includes some of Florida’s and the region’s top musical talents from such genres as R&B, jazz, rock, reggae and Caribbean sounds.
May 28
4:30 p.m. Sarasota Steel Pan Band (jazz, Caribbean)
6:30 p.m. China Grove (Doobie Brothers tribute band)
8:30 p.m. Trezz Hombres (ZZ top tribute band)
May 29
12:30 p.m. The Whole Band featuring Callie Chappell (Americana, rock, variety)
2:30 p.m. Kettle of Fish (rock, blues, reggae)
4:30 p.m. Brenda Watty & Her Peeps (jazz, R&B, Motown)
6:30 p.m. Fleetwood Max (Fleetwood Mac tribute band)
8:30 p.m. U.S. Stones (Rolling Stones tribute band)
May 30
12:30 p.m. Out of the Blue (classic rock, yacht rock, blues)
2:30 p.m. Double Your Trouble (Stevie Ray Vaughn tribute band)
4:30 p.m. Dr. Dave Band (country rock, bluegrass)
Throughout the day, peruse and shop at a marketplace of arts and crafts, gourmet food items and specialty products.
Social distancing and masks are requested. Sanitizer stations will be available throughout the venue.
Limited on site parking is available for $15. General admission is free. Dogs are welcome.
Bands and performance times subject to change.
