Punta Gorda selected for U.S. Navy Band tour

America’s Navy is coming to Punta Gorda, one of 20 cities in six states to host a performance by the United States Navy Band during its 2020 tour — one of the signature outreach programs of the U.S. Navy.
The United States Navy Band, featuring the Concert Band, Sea Chanters chorus and Cruisers popular music group, is scheduled to perform March 8 at the Charlotte Harbor Events and Convention Center.
As the original ensemble of the Navy Band, the Concert Band has been performing public concerts and participating in high-profile events for more than 95 years. Joined by the Sea Chanters, the official chorus of America’s Navy and the Cruisers popular music group, the versatility of the ensemble expands to include music ranging from traditional wind band repertoire to broadway showstoppers, rhythm and blues, pop and patriotic favorites. These elite ensembles combine their world-class talents to create a dynamic musical production sure to delight audiences of all ages.
One of the U.S. Navy Band’s primary responsibilities involves touring the country. All of the band’s primary performing units embark each year on concert tours throughout specified regions of the country, allowing the band to reach out to audiences in areas of the country that do not have opportunities to see the Navy’s premier musical ensembles on a regular basis. The concerts are family-friendly events, meant to be entertaining to veterans, families, individuals and those interested in joining the Navy.
All Navy Band performances are free and open to the public.
