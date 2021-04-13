The Punta Gorda Spring Craft Show transforms the City Marketplace into an outdoor palette of beautiful, original, handmade works by artisans and crafters. This palette of arts and crafts is created through the artistic vision and skills of artisans and crafters working in painting, sculpting, jewelry, photography, glass, ceramics, digital art, fiber and wearable art, mixed-media, woodworking and more.

The event layout will be adjusted to create more spacing between booths. Masks will be required both for artists and attendees. Masks on will be provided on entry to the event for those without. Artists will have hand sanitizers in their booths and hand sanitizer stations will be spaced throughout the event site. Social distancing will be expected.

