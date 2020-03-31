The Punta Gorda Symphony is pleased to announce its most compelling season programming yet. The 2020-2021 season will feature more internationally recognized guest artists, familiar favorites such as Berlioz’s celebrated Symphonie Fantastique, and two add-on solo piano recitals that are certain to be “rock star” experiences.
Beginning his eighth season with our symphony, Maestro Raffaele Ponti continues to strive for programs that offer works by composers we know well, combined with names and sounds that are completely new to us.
Maestro Ponti continues to raise the bar for the coming season with his ability to attract A-list guest artists, and his incredible line-up of orchestral works that highlight soloists on piano, violin, and voice; as well as the lesser explored solo works for viola and marimba. There’s something in store for everyone, from the symphony newbie to the classical music connoisseur.
November kicks off the 2020-2021 season with a special concert of Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique and Punta Gorda Symphony’s Principal Percussionist Dean Anderson featured on Creston’s Concertino for Marimba.
Dean has performed in his current position with the Punta Gorda Symphony for six years and has also led an extensive career with esteemed organizations including the Boston Symphony Orchestra and Pops.
Audiences will not be disappointed by Dean’s center stage performance.
Critically acclaimed classical pianist Roman Rabinovich will shine in one of the most rapturous of Tchaikovsky’s concertos ever composed: Piano Concerto No. 1. Rabinovich was a top prizewinner at the 12th Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Master Competition in 2008 and has performed at major concert venues including Wigmore Hall in London, Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center in New York, the Great Hall of Moscow Conservatory, and the Cité de la Musique in Paris. The program featuring Rubin will only build with excitement with the big and ambitious Symphony No. 3 by French composer Louise Farrenc.
Maestro Ponti is particularly proud to feature this great work written by a female composer, stating: “There’s a lot of great music composed by women from 1850-1930, yet so much of it goes unheard. I am proud of all the musical women in my own family, and I believe it’s important for the classical music world to celebrate them with representation on the main stage.”
Later in the season, audiences can expect an exciting showcase of orchestra repertoire staples like Brahms Symphony No. 1 and Shostakovich Symphony No.5. The programming will take an unusual turn in February when Guest Artist Brett Douglas Deubner, one of the world’s most sought-after violists, performs Berlioz’ Harold in Italy, a work for solo viola and orchestra that is symphonic in structure.
In March, the Symphony welcomes Korean-born American classical violinist Chin Kim, who will dazzle audiences with his great flair and brilliant performance of Sarasate’s Carmen Fantasy and Massenet’s Meditation from “Thais” from the opera itself.
Beyond the exciting classical performances, Maestro Ponti has programmed two symphonic pops performances that are sure to impress. A community favorite, the Holiday Pops, will feature celebrated Soprano Emily Yocum Black. Heralded by the San Francisco Chronicle as “bright-toned and vividly alluring” and “a sleek and glistening vocal talent,” Emily has performed with major orchestras and institutions including at Carnegie Hall. Her sparkling tone featured in all your favorite holiday tunes will set a wonderful precedent for the holiday season.
For the season finale, the sensational Soprano Joan Ellison will join the symphony for her show “Get Happy! Joan Ellison Sings Judy Garland.” This joyful concert will take audiences on a nostalgic trip from technicolor Hollywood to the swinging ’60s as the symphony performs Judy’s original arrangements for hits like “Zing! Went the Strings of My Heart,” “The Trolley Song” and “Over the Rainbow,” among others.
In addition to the regular concert season, there will be two Saturday afternoon solo piano recitals by award-winning concert pianists. House favorite Thomas Pandolfi will return in January to perform an eclectic recital featuring works by Leonard Bernstein, Chopin and a twist on Gershwin’s most beloved songs including Rhapsody in Blue. In March, Stewart Goodyear, claimed as “one of the best pianists of his generation” by the Philadelphia Inquirer, will perform a classical recital of Beethoven’s most famous piano sonatas including Pathetique, Moonlight, and Appassionata.
The Punta Gorda Symphony is currently processing subscription renewals for current subscribers. Those interested in becoming a new subscriber — to enjoy benefits such as access to the best seats and saving 10% on all performances — can call the symphony office at 941-205-5996 or visit PGSymphony.org for more information. Single tickets to individual performances will go on sale later in the summer at $65 each for main stage performances and $45 each for solo piano recitals. All performances in the 2020-2021 Season, including the Add-On Performances, will be held at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda.
