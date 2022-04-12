It's a classic show-biz move, go out with a splash by saving the headliner for last.
The Punta Gorda Symphony is invoking a legend to close out its 2021-22 season as it teams up with singer Joan Ellison to present, "Get Happy! Joan Ellison Sings Judy Garland" on April 24 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.
The concert is a retrospective of one of the great performers of the 20th century, who began her career as a toddler in 1924 and continued until her death in 1969.
The concert will include hits from throughout Garland's career, including the title song, along with “Zing! Went the Strings of My Heart,” “The Man That Got Away,” “Come Rain or Come Shine ” and “Over the Rainbow.”
“Judy Garland had quite a remarkable career and profoundly impacted the recording industry during the time – everyone wanted to work with her,” Punta Gorda Symphony music director and conductor Raffaele Livio Ponti said in a press statement. “And this is a chance for us to let our hair down and groove because most orchestra musicians don’t learn this style in the conservatory.”
Ponti couldn't have found a better person for the orchestra to get their Judy Garland groove on with.
“Get Happy!” is one of four shows Ellison has created in her career based on the Garland's work, along with “Love Finds Judy Garland,” “Judy and Liza at The Palladium” and “By Myself — Joan Ellison Sings Judy Garland.”
She has toured and performed with orchestras across the country with these shows along with another show she created, “Gershwin, On the Air,” In 2017, Michael Feinstein, known as a champion for the Great American Songbook, invited Ellison, who holds a masters degree in music therapy, to be editor on a pet project of his, the Judy Garland Carnegie Hall Restoration Project, in which she is assisting in transcribing the original score of a famous 1961 concert at which Garland brought down the house before an audience packed with her fellow stars.
“I've been a musical transcriber for a long time,” said Ellison by phone from Cleveland, Ohio, where she lives and teaches voice at The Cleveland Institute of Music. With all but one of the songs in “Get Happy!” Ellison has been able to obtain or to personally transcribe the original scores used when Garland made them famous.
Ponti, who recently performed this show with Ellison at the Paducah Symphony Orchestra, said “it’s a great opportunity for us to play these beautiful hits alongside Joan Ellison, a near double for the idol, both in voice and appearance.”
Ellison hears that a lot, and while she accepts it as the compliment it's meant to be, she's not so sure she quite agrees with it. This is not a tribute show, at least not in the sense that the term is most commonly used, Ellison said. Of course, she's doing Judy Garland's material, and she does her hair, makeup and costume to be reminiscent of the singer in the later stage of her career, but she makes no attempt at an uncanny re-creation, either visually or vocally.
“It's a fine line, because I don't impersonate,” Ellison said. “There's only one Judy Garland and there's only ever going to be one Judy Garland. I talk about her, I don't try to be her.”
Their voices aren't even in the same range, Ellison said. Garland naturally had a lower register, and smoking made it lower.
“I guess what I'm trying to do is get inside her throat and do what she's doing, technically, with my voice, and then inhabit the songs in the moment as freshly as possible, which was also her approach,” Ellison said. “So I guess I'm trying to get to the root of her approach, but do it with my instrument.”
If people hear similarities, it's understandable. Like most of us, she was introduced to Garland early in life through “The Wizard of Oz.”
“She was my first influence,” she said. “Actually, my first exposure was not through the movie, it was through the album 'The Wizard of Oz,' which my parents bought me when I was 2.”
Later, even as Ellison became enamored with mid-century music and musicals, her knowledge of Judy Garland never expanded until the VHS era, she said. That's when she saw other movies such as “Meet Me in St. Louis,” and “Easter Parade” and “A Star is Born,” and she realized that what a big star Garland was for decades. Then she discovered what an enormous recording career Garland had, in between movies she was cutting albums and playing concerts.
“She was, like, the hardest-working woman in show business and her artistic output and the quality of that output, I think, is unparalleled,” Ellison said. “That's what I'm trying to bring to the fore. I'm hoping that if people don't know that part of her artistic output that they'll go home and pull up all her of albums on Amazon Music or have their own Judy Garland film festival.”
Its unfortunate, Ellison said, that for years too many people have cashed in by dwelling on the financial and substance-abuse problems that followed Garland and contributed to her death at the age of 47. It has partially overshadowed her accomplishments.
June 10 will be Judy Garland's 100th birthday, so the timing of this show couldn't be better, Ellison said.
“I think it's important to keep her legacy alive.”
